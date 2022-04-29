Missoula jury confirms Brendon Galbreath died by suicide during police chase, officer cleared

At a coroner’s inquest Friday morning in Missoula, a jury confirmed a young Native American man died by suicide last summer during a chase with Missoula police, clearing the officer involved of any liability.

Close to midnight on Aug. 12, Missoula Police Officer Garrett Brown initiated a traffic stop on a car driven by Brendon Galbreath, who was 21.

Dash and body camera footage played for the public at Friday’s inquest show that during the stop, Galbreath apologized profusely for not using a turn signal when he turned. When Brown went back to his patrol car to gather information, Galbreath drove off.

He traveled east on Broadway through downtown Missoula, eventually turning south on Orange Street. At the intersection of Beckwith and Stephens, he made a u-turn and shortly after stopped the car.

As Brown exited his police car, he heard a gunshot from Galbreath’s vehicle. Brown returned a single shot, which went through the front windshield but did not hit Galbreath.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroner Stephen Gorr confirmed at the inquest Galbreath died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Several of Galbreath’s loved ones were at the inquest on Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse. They wept as the video footage was played in the courtroom.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette oversaw the inquest held at the Missoula County Courthouse. Missoula County Chief Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings represented the state.

Brown described the situation as the “worst-case scenario” in his testimony.

Galbreath’s inquest is the second being held in Missoula this week. The first cleared Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies of any criminal liability for the shooting death of Johnny Lee Perry.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.