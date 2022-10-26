Missoula jury convicts man in 2019 rape case

A man was convicted in a 2019 rape case by a Missoula jury last week, stemming from allegations that he assaulted a woman in a hotel room.

Richard S. Purcell was charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent in June 2019. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury found him guilty on Oct. 19, according to court documents filed in Missoula County on Wednesday.

Charging documents filed in March 2019 allege that in June 2018, Missoula police got a call about a sexual assault that wasn't in progress.

A year prior, in June 2017, the survivor said she woke up in a hotel room to Purcell on top of her, making sexual statements. She said he finished, dressed her then fell asleep on the couch.

The woman said she met Purcell in December 2016 through their work in the National Guard together. On the evening of the assault, she stated she was hanging out in the hotel room with other guard members. She eventually fell asleep, and awoke to Purcell on top of her, penetrating her, court documents state. Once Purcell was asleep, she left the hotel room.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 8, 2023 in Missoula County District Court. A sexual intercourse without consent charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Purcell is not in custody.