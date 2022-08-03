 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula juvenile arrested on suspicion of firing shots at Flathead residence

A Missoula youth was identified as a suspect in a July shooting in Kalispell. 

Kalispell police issued an arrest warrant for the juvenile male on Tuesday, according to a Kalispell police press release. 

The warrant stems from a July 23 shooting incident in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded to a house around 3:15 a.m. and found several bullet holes in the home, which was occupied by four people. 

No one was injured. The suspect fled the scene.

The press release didn't include the suspect's name, but he is in custody on pending assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and intimidation charges. He's being held at the Missoula jail.

