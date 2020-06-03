Missoula kickboxer moves school to Rattlesnake lawn during pandemic

Pavlock has a gold medal and a silver from the Thai boxing national and world championships, respectively, and ran a school in Washington, D.C., before moving to Montana in 2009 with her infant son. Now that he’s old enough, she decided last fall to start another school. She’s now got about 38 students, both kids and adults.

"It’s pretty basic movements that you can learn in a few months instead of a lot of martial arts are like 10 years of training,” she explained. “But this is like, really hard hits at close range.”

She believes more law enforcement officers would benefit from the non-lethal training. She’s trained cops before, she says, but their classes aren’t subsidized by their employer.

She said there’s an entire law enforcement detachment in Brazil that’s unarmed and trained in jiujitsu.

“Instead of you know, the batons, the teargas,” she said. “A lot of police officers train in it, but unfortunately not across the whole U.S. But it’s very self-defense based.”

Giese is also a student, and said he’s doing it in part for physical fitness.