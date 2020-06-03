Missoula kickboxer moves school to Rattlesnake lawn during pandemic

Anyone driving down Van Buren in the lower Rattlesnake the past few weeks will surely have noticed groups of people training on punching bags in an outdoor gym. You can't miss the students on the green grass of the lawn, visible behind the artistic and iconic rock and glass bottle fence.
That would be Amy Pavlock and her business, Strong House. Pavlock teaches Thai boxing and Brazilian jiujitsu and recently had to adapt her business for social distancing during the pandemic.
“We have a space at the Stephens Center, but it was too small for us with restrictions to have inside classes,” she said. “And so we wanted a way to train.”
With the help of Jim Giese, they built a frame for punching bags to hang, and now Pavlock teaches her classes in the sun.
“I thought my idea was really far-fetched,” she said. “But it’s great.”
At a time when many people are coming out of quarantine looking to get in shape for the summer, she’s found students to be enthusiastic and of varied backgrounds.
“In anticipation of hopefully getting that CARES Act funding, we bought new bags,” she said. “It just seemed like if we couldn’t do that we wouldn’t be able to teach.”
Pavlock has a gold medal and a silver from the Thai boxing national and world championships, respectively, and ran a school in Washington, D.C., before moving to Montana in 2009 with her infant son. Now that he’s old enough, she decided last fall to start another school. She’s now got about 38 students, both kids and adults.
"It’s pretty basic movements that you can learn in a few months instead of a lot of martial arts are like 10 years of training,” she explained. “But this is like, really hard hits at close range.”
She believes more law enforcement officers would benefit from the non-lethal training. She’s trained cops before, she says, but their classes aren’t subsidized by their employer.
She said there’s an entire law enforcement detachment in Brazil that’s unarmed and trained in jiujitsu.
“Instead of you know, the batons, the teargas,” she said. “A lot of police officers train in it, but unfortunately not across the whole U.S. But it’s very self-defense based.”
Giese is also a student, and said he’s doing it in part for physical fitness.
“It’s a good workout,” he said. “I’ve never done martial arts before. As I get older it helps with movement and fluidity. I like to think it helps with my joints, definitely shows me how unflexible I am. It’s definitely a great workout.”
Another student, Jessie Racicot, agreed.
“It’s definitely a workout, and then I like that it’s self-defense and you have to use your brain,” she said. “It’s all conscious thought, and I like doing something different."
The workout touches almost every muscle, she noted.
"I’ve been super sore," Racicot continued. "Last Thursday — we did a Tuesday and Wednesday workout — I was just dead. But with quarantine, I hadn’t been doing much. And I would say Amy’s an awesome teacher.”
Pavlock said Thai kickboxing (also called muay thai) and jiujiutsu are the basis for the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship and televised mixed martial arts cage fighting. She said she teaches women’s self-defense, and kids can also learn how to fend off an attack by an adult. She’s even used her knowledge to save her dog from an attack by a pitbull.
“It’s really effective,” she said. “It works.”
