The streets of downtown Missoula will sparkle with Christmas lights as the city welcomes the holiday season during the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday.
The packed schedule of events includes cookie decorating, photos with Santa, carriage rides and ornament making, all leading up to the parade at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Circle Square at 6:15 p.m.
Sarah Ferguson, the director of the Parade of Lights, said attendees should note that the parade goes in the opposite direction of most other parades in Missoula. The parade will start at South Fourth Street and Higgins and move toward the XXXXs.
Ferguson also shared a couple of helpful pointers for beating the crowds. “If you want a good spot for tree ceremony, get up to XXXXs early,” she said, adding that “hot cocoa is limited and it goes really fast.”
The events begin early with free holiday family portraits at the Rocky Mountain School of Photography from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can visit the First Interstate Bank Lobby to make Christmas tree decorations and flags. Ferguson said the flag-making activity is a partnership between Frame of Mind and the Western Montana LGBTQ Community Center. The flags will be handed out in the parade and featured on the community float, which is themed as the “island of misfit toys.”
“It’s to celebrate and encourage us to continue being a welcoming and inclusive community and celebrate the fabric of our community being diverse,” Ferguson said.
Another notable event will be the Rattle & Roll mobile home thrift store, where people can shop for low-cost baby and toddler clothing. All proceeds of the sale will go to Mountain Home Montana, an organization that provides shelter for young mothers.
There are also plenty of DIY holiday gift and ornament-making opportunities throughout the day, as well as hot cocoa at Rattlesnake Creek Distillery and a festive “Miracle on Front Street” drink at Montgomery Distillery.
For a full schedule of events and times, visit the Missoula Downtown website, or stop by the Florence building on Saturday to pick up a brochure.