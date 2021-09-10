Missoula kicks off Marshall Mountain long-term planning process with party

Marshall Mountain will be host to a party Sunday featuring free smoothies, disc golf, live music, bike races and other festivities.

The get-together, which kicks off at 1 p.m., is more than just a party, as city officials seek to gather input on what the future of the area will look like.

Signage has been erected around the area and trails have been mapped for hikers and mountain bikers. But what will be done with the buildings on the site, including ski lifts, is yet to be determined.

The overall look of the park will be up for discussion as well — it could end up having anything from a coffee shop to a trailhead with a pit toilet. There are many unknowns, but the guiding group for the project wants to know what Missoulians want.

"Our big goal is to get folks up here who haven't been up here in a long time, or never, and folks who represent all different types of users and ages just to interact with the site, get a feel for the site," said Morgan Valliant, Missoula's Ecosystems Services superintendent. "It's going to be a real kickoff for our community planning process.

"One thing that we've known since we signed the lease back in June is what it's going to cost to acquire the property. But we don't really know what we're going to do."