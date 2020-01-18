“Do you know who Martin Luther King is,” art history professor Aja Mujinga Sherrard asked a girl who came up to a table covered with photos and texts.
“Yes, my school had a celebration for him yesterday,” the girl answered.
“What about black out poetry?” said Sherrard, before showing the girl and her mother to the table.
Over a dozen Missoula children waded through the words of Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday to form their own messages and images that celebrate his legacy.
“Black-Out History,” hosted by the Missoula Art Museum, began with kids and their parents cutting, gluing and painting over photographs, and combining them with the speeches of the civil rights leader.
“Black-out poetry is something that’s used a lot in schools when it comes to teaching kids both art and how to read. When it came to today's class, we were looking for something that was legible and accessible, but can also elevate the work,” said Sherrard, who teaches art history at the University of Montana Western.
The work included copies of three speeches from King, his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, the “Where Do We Go from Here” address, and his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” Next to King’s words sat prints of black and white photographs pulled from the Library of Congress, many of their subjects unnamed.
“What we’re encouraging is for them to elevate those people in the photographs, and elevate the words of Martin Luther King,” Sherrard said.
“And that’s a beautiful ribbon,” she said to 2-year-old Ember, who carried a length of golden ribbon back to the table where she and her family were finishing up their projects.
While Ember worked almost exclusively with the acrylic paints provided by the museum to create her own bit of art, her mother, Alexis Erven, used the golden ribbon to outline a photo and clip of King’s speech.
“We would definitely do this more, if we get the chance…It’s a good reminder that equality’s something that we always need to be seeking,” she said.
Sherrard, who earned two master’s degrees in fine arts and art history from the University of Montana, has hosted similar workshops for teens and worked with children throughout her career. Along with making projects accessible for Saturday’s artists, she said she also wanted to ensure not to mask the realities of the fight for civil rights.
“This family class is simple in its delivery, but what I try to do is translate complex ideas, like America’s long history of unfairness toward people of color. George Washington himself was a slave owner,” she said.
Jenny Bevill, the educator and outreach specialist for the Missoula Art Museum, said the turnout Saturday was higher than expected. While the children attending the class gained further appreciation for King, she said Saturday’s event would also give visibility to contemporary artwork.
While the paint finished drying for the morning’s lesson, three pieces of art from world renowned African-American artists waited to be presented by Sherrard to an adult audience later the same day.
Sherrard said the three pieces each capture a portion of the history of civil rights in the United States, and produce an image of the experience of a person of color. The pieces showcased came from the artwork of Kara Walker, Lorna Simpson, and Jacob Lawrence.
“You look at artwork as a mirror to better understand yourself, but it also acts as an ambassador to help people better understand each other,” she said.