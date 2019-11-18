Local schoolchildren had a chance to try their hand at some urban planning Monday, with arts and crafts projects that will help guide Missoula Parks and Recreation's redesign of Caras and Bess Reed parks, as well as the river trail on the north shore.
With some templates of the riverfront parks as a guide, kids at the EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center cut and pasted pictures of park features they'd like to see at their ideal park, such as an ice rink or a sledding hill.
Laucus Berger, 7, said he liked dancing at Caras Park when there are bands playing there, but he had some ideas for other additions the park could use.
"Snow bowling would be really fun, or these musical things," he said, pointing at a large set of chimes pasted on his map. "I think I can probably fit all of them on the map."
The parks redesign, an extension of the Downtown Master Plan, is an ongoing effort to expand the possible uses of Missoula's most central parks.
Nathan McLeod, the city's park and trail design coordinator, said involving kids was an essential part of the public process, and they bring something different to each project.
"We really want kids' ideas, because a lot of the users of these parks are children, and kids come up with the most innovative designs anyway," McLeod said. "Kids think differently than adults do, so it's really neat to see what they can actually come up with."
You have free articles remaining.
It's not the first time the parks department has involved kids, often reaching out to solicit ideas for playground redesigns. But McLeod said holding a workshop like this one at the Food Bank's after-school program was important, because it involved a demographic of kids that might be underrepresented at other types of events.
The parks redesign planning is managed by the same firm that worked on Missoula's Downtown Master Plan — Dover, Kohl & Partners — which in its preliminary look at the downtown parks envisioned an ice-skating rink and splash playground at Caras Park.
The new Downtown Master Plan, a more than 200-page document outlining a host of aspirational goals for public and private developments in Missoula’s urban core, was adopted by the city earlier this month. The plan was based on feedback and input from over 4,000 Missoulians.
The parks redesign, known as the North Riverside Parks and Trails Design, focuses on Caras Park, but extends along the north shore river trail, known as Ron's River Trail, extending all the way to the California Street Bridge to the west and Ben Hughes Park near Missoula College to the east.
The plans call for much of the surface parking lots to be built over, but parking garages to replace all of the lost parking.
When the draft master plan was presented to an audience at the Wilma in January, Dover, Kohl & Partners' project director Jason King told the audience he understood Missoulians were feeling the pinch on their property taxes, and there was likely no appetite for another bond or tax levy to fund the projects, so the city might need to consider using a private developer to achieve some of the more expensive projects.