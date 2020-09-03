Missoula land managers to monitor Sentinel burn, reseed

The fire that scorched 24.9 acres on Mount Sentinel may bring greener vegetation there as soon as this fall, but some of the robust growth might not be desirable.
"The plants in the burned area may be more lush because fire can release nutrients in the soil," said Marilyn Marler, natural areas specialist for the University of Montana, in an email. "Our native plants are adapted for fire, but if there are lots of invasive species on the site before the fire, those can be the first to benefit."
Marler said the Aug. 20 fire started on UM property and then reached City of Missoula acreage. Although some weeds might benefit, Morgan Valliant, conservation lands manager for the City of Missoula, said the city has precise GIS information on where native and non-native species live on the mountain, so land managers can tailor weed control and reseeding to help the native plants flourish.
"In a sense, we are able to really maximize and use this disturbance to our advantage because we do have good background information, good baseline information," Valliant said.
In this landscape, fire is frequent, so plants have evolved with it, Valliant said. Last time a fire burned Mount Sentinel, he said the arrowleaf balsamroot thrived even in an "already crispy" July. In the 2008 fire, 450 acres were scorched after two boys, 7 and 8, were playing with a cigarette lighter, authorities said at the time.
"After the fire, those plants blossomed and produced seed and threw them down. It was cool to see. It was a plant taking advantage of a burn," Valliant said.
Marler, who was the land manager when the last fire scorched Sentinel, said UM used the burn as a "set up" for spraying weeds in sections that had not been treated before. UM has roughly 550 acres on Mount Sentinel, mostly grassland with some forest at the top; UM land also includes the M trail.
"We put down a lot of native seeds after we controlled the weeds. I’ve seen more of those native bunchgrasses in recent years … ," she said in an email. "Our native plants are slow growing, and it will take a while for some parts of the mountain to recover from many decades of unchecked spotted knapweed and Dalmatian toadflax!"
She also said she wishes more controlled burns could be incorporated on Mount Sentinel: "I think members of the public are often surprised to hear that fire isn’t a negative for our native plants. This ecosystem is adapted to fire. Fire suppression came along with European settlement."
This time around, Clancy Jandreau, conservation lands program specialist for the City of Missoula, said the city will be monitoring how the vegetation responds to the burn, which was quickly controlled by fire crews the evening it sparked.
"We're also interested in, actually, the fire retardant drop," Jandreau said.
During an earlier fire on Mount Jumbo, firefighters dropped retardant on the blaze, he said. Valliant described retardant as the worst thing about fires for grassland ecosystems, based on a study of some plots by the UM Callaway Lab and experience of the City of Missoula's Parks and Recreation conservation staff.
"There was actually some published studies that came out of that that showed the retardant actually killed the native vegetation and transformed the site into exotic annual vegetation," like cheatgrass, Jandreau said.
Sentinel contains a mix of native, bunchgrass communities, as well as areas invaded by knapweed and tumble mustard and other species, he said. Within the fire perimeter, he believes growth will return quickly and in a way that could benefit native grasses.
"It'll be pretty green, I imagine. As soon as we get some moisture this fall, it might even spring back pretty green" before next year, he said. But he isn't sure what to expect in the places that absorbed fire retardant, typically a fertilizer in a concentration that disrupts the native plants.
"That remains to be seen, but we're hoping to prevent it from getting totally turned into cheat grass or something," Jandreau said.
On Mount Jumbo, land managers earlier seeded parts of the retardant drop and saw "some limited success with that seeding, he said. "I went up there the other day, and the area where we seeded is actually mostly native vegetation today."
Valliant said the city will certainly reseed on Mount Sentinel, both this fall and in the spring given the small acreage that burned. "We'll do both, especially on a burn of this scale. It's not much effort, and not much investment of resources. It's pretty easy to double down."
Jandreau also noted the city is in the early stages of working with a UM class that may take field trips up to the burned area and study it: "They might put in some plots and do some of their own look at the fire severity and response to vegetation."
The night the burn erupted, observers at the scene reported seeing a couple of boys running away as they saw the blaze start. Thursday, Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, and minors are in the mix, but "there may never be charges."
He directed questions about the status of the investigation to the city's Fire Prevention Bureau, but the inspector could not be immediately reached for additional comment Thursday.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.