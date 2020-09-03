Missoula land managers to monitor Sentinel burn, reseed

During an earlier fire on Mount Jumbo, firefighters dropped retardant on the blaze, he said. Valliant described retardant as the worst thing about fires for grassland ecosystems, based on a study of some plots by the UM Callaway Lab and experience of the City of Missoula's Parks and Recreation conservation staff.

"There was actually some published studies that came out of that that showed the retardant actually killed the native vegetation and transformed the site into exotic annual vegetation," like cheatgrass, Jandreau said.

Sentinel contains a mix of native, bunchgrass communities, as well as areas invaded by knapweed and tumble mustard and other species, he said. Within the fire perimeter, he believes growth will return quickly and in a way that could benefit native grasses.

"It'll be pretty green, I imagine. As soon as we get some moisture this fall, it might even spring back pretty green" before next year, he said. But he isn't sure what to expect in the places that absorbed fire retardant, typically a fertilizer in a concentration that disrupts the native plants.

"That remains to be seen, but we're hoping to prevent it from getting totally turned into cheat grass or something," Jandreau said.