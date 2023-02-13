This fall and next, some of the best cyclists in the world will converge on Missoula for the highest-level bike race the city has ever hosted: the 2023 and 2024 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships.

The race is the official joint continental championship for the entire Western Hemisphere — North and South America, and the Caribbean. Missoula was named the host of the annual race for the next two editions after the century-old Pan-American Cycling Confederation selected a bid submitted by Shaun Radley, owner and operator of MTCX Skis, Bikes & Events. The 2023 Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships take place Nov. 4–5, the weekend mandated for all continental cyclocross championships by the Union Cycliste Internationale, cycling's international governing body. The Pan-American Cycling Confederation announced their decision to place the 2023 and '24 championships in Missoula on Friday.

"MTCX has a rich history of hosting major cycling events in Missoula and we’re confident their experience will lay the perfect groundwork to welcome the continent’s best," Josh Peacock, the interim president of the Pan-American Cyclocross Commission, said in a statement. The Nov. 4 races will serve as the official Pan-American Championship races for Elite, Under-23, Junior and Masters categories for men and women. The Nov. 5 races will also be international-level races sanctioned by the UCI.

Cyclocross falls somewhere between mountain biking and road cycling — it takes elements from both, yet it's wholly different. The bikes look like road bikes, but with fatter, knobby tires. Riders zip around grass, sand and mud chicanes, and dismount to run over wooden barriers or up steep slopes, on a tight, spectator-friendly course. The Pan-American Cyclocross Championships have been held in the U.S. or Canada since the event's inception in 2014. It's one of very few cyclocross races of its caliber held outside Europe. For Missoula's events, Radley envisions a course centered around Missoula County's Big Sky Park near Tower Street and Spurgin Road. For Radley, landing two years as the host of an international championship cycling event is somewhat a dream come true.

"I started Rolling Thunder in college when I was young, when I was in college, and I thought that Rolling Thunder could be a UCI race," Radley said Monday. Over time, he realized that Rolling Thunder "was more of a party than a race." To be sure, Rolling Thunder does feature serious displays of racing from talented riders. But, he said, the event is primarily a big party for Missoula and its cycling community, with some racing happening too.

So, he set his sights on bringing a separate race to Missoula as a UCI-sanctioned cyclocross event, not unlike Missoula XC, a UCI cross-country mountain bike race held at Marshall Mountain each summer since 2011.

"We started the Missoula XC 10 years ago, and we've always been more of a cyclocross community than even a mountain bike community," Radley said. He noted that MTCX's Wednesday-night cyclocross races regularly draw more than 150 riders weekly. When he shifted the series later to include races beyond October's Rolling Thunder, well into the late-autumn doldrums, he proved that Missoula still has high demand for cycling events even after fair weather had departed but skiing had yet to begin.

"I extended it into the winter and it got even more popular," he said. "People can't get enough of it."

MTCX organizes a variety of Nordic ski and on- and off-road cycling events, including the Rolling Thunder cyclocross race, the UCI-sanctioned Missoula XC mountain bike race, the Montana State Championship Road Race, the Montana Gravel Challenge, and a weekly autumn cyclocross series. MTCX is also a bike and ski shop that recently moved into the 517 South Orange Street location formerly occupied by the now-closed Open Road bike and ski shop.

Radley has worked with USAC USA Cycling, the sanctioning body for cycling in the U.S., for more than a decade on Missoula XC. He worked as USAC's announcer for Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado, last July. He also connected with Tim Hopkin, promoter of the North Carolina Grand Prix, a UCI cyclocross race. Hopkin, he said, became a mentor.

A breakthrough came when this past fall's Pan-Am race nearly didn't happen. The race was originally supposed to be held in Costa Rica, but the venue fell through. The Pan-American Cycling Confederation found a last-minute substitute when an existing race in Massachusetts added an extra day to accommodate the championships. During that scramble, officials also floated the idea of a race in Missoula. Radley said that spurred him to enter a bid for the race this year.

"There was a connection all of a sudden to the circuit," he said, listing his growing ties with USAC, the successes of Missoula's junior development cycling team, Team Stampede, and the May 2021 arrival in Missoula of professional cyclocross, gravel and mountain bike racer Caleb Swartz. "But to say I hadn't been waiting for that moment for 20 years is a lie. I would've applied every year, but I didn't know anybody."

On Monday, Missoula Bicycle Works Owner Alex Gallego, the manager of Team Stampede, said, "This is going to be such an incredible event. I think it's going to bring a lot of energy to the sport of cycling here in Missoula. And I hope it's going to expose a lot more Missoulians to this super-crazy, funky sport of cyclocross."

Gallego noted that his riders generally travel for a day or two each way to reach races in far-flung locales around the U.S. and Europe. Radley added that fewer top-level cyclocross races are held in the American West and Pacific Northwest — the latter of which was in past decades a hotbed for the sport in the U.S. Now the sport is increasingly concentrated east of the Mississippi, especially in New England.

That holds true not just for junior racers, but also top U.S. pros.

"I couldn't be more excited," Swartz said. "It's always a huge deal to have any sort of professional race in your home town. You get to sleep in your own bed, eat your own food, you don't have to travel. I'm going to get up, turn on my espresso machine and go race the championships of the Western Hemisphere."

Swartz, 23, is originally from Madison, Wisconsin, home of Cyclocross National Championships a decade ago. He raced for Indiana's Marian University, one of the top cycling programs in the nation. He moved to Missoula almost two years ago after traveling here many times for Missoula XC. He's sponsored by Enve Composites and local companies including MTCX, Black Coffee and Axiom Engineering Group. He'll also be helping to promote the races on social media and on the professional racing circuit.

"It's a huge deal to be able to represent the city of Missoula at that level and have that here, and be able to show up and race in front of friends and family," Swartz said. "I think it's a big deal for the other racers — the juniors — that we get to have this kind of event here."

Beyond the racing itself, he said Missoula is a grand destination for cyclists — he said he tries to convince all his friends to move here. Missoula itself has already done the work of showing people why they should come here to race, he said.

"Missoula has the bike infrastructure, the public land, the fire roads, the singletrack, and it has the capacity for every type of outdoor recreation you can dream of, which is why I moved here." Swartz said. "It's beautiful, it has culture, it has endless recreational opportunities. The cycling community here is great, the overall community is great. You could spend a lifetime in western Montana trying to see it all and you wouldn't even get close."

But that energy for bringing a big race home can be exported, Radley said, and he hopes Missoula's Pan-Am races will be a catalyst for a resurgence of international-level 'cross racing in the West.

"The West Coast and the Rocky Mountains have tremendous cyclocross heritage," he said. "I just want people to take notice from the other communities and be like, 'Woah, how did Missoula get this? We can do this too. We can put on something here too.'"