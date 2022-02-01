Missoula launches vaccine incentive program for kids; COVID testing kits still available

The Missoula Education Foundation announced on Tuesday it is launching a second vaccine incentive campaign in partnership with the Missoula City-County Health Department and other local partners.

The goal of the campaign is to get all eligible kids age 5 to 15 vaccinated against COVID. Currently, 26.3% of kids age 5 to 11 are vaccinated, while 45% of the 12 to 14 age group have had the shots.

Prizes are available for kids who live in Missoula County and are enrolled at a participating school. Those wishing to enter can do so after completing their first dose and are eligible for a prize after receiving their second dose.

"The Missoula City-County Health Department and community partners would like to see higher vaccination rates in children so that they can live fulfilling, happy and healthy lives free of serious complications from COVID-19," the release said.

More information on the campaign can be found at missoulaedfoundation.org.

In a separate county release, the Department of Emergency Management said it will continue to hand out COVID testing kits free to the public. One kit will be distributed per household member and each one contains two tests, both of which are to be used on the same person.

Those will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Missoula County Elections Center, which is located at 140 N. Russell Street.

On Jan. 30, the county distributed 5,650 tests during an event at Fort Missoula Regional Park. Demand was steady, the release said. Other agencies also distributed additional tests in Clinton, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake.

At-home positive tests can be reported to missoula.co/athometest and those who do get a positive result are asked to notify any close contacts and immediately isolate.

The county's distribution is separate from a federal program that is mailing tests through the U.S. States Postal Service. Getting a test kit from the county does not disqualify a person from receiving a kit through the mail.

"The omicron variant continues to be the dominant strain in Missoula County," the release said. "Early identification of disease and self-isolation for people who test positive are important measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce stress on the health care system."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

