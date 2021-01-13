Missoula law enforcement braces for trouble ahead of inauguration

"Whoever engaged in that activity, there aren't many of you and you're never going to win," Engen said Monday. "So you hate all you want, we'll be here with love and Missoula will not be home to hatred, bigotry or violence."

Welsh said he could not share the details of any conversations or planning that has taken place but said the Police Department would become involved in situations that do not remain peaceful and that the department would respond appropriately to any credible threats to the city or public officials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We fully support the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Constitution of the State of Montana, that includes the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully assemble," the Police Department's press release stated. "However, we do not support violence and will enforce the law."

Anyone with information about potential violent organizing in Missoula is encouraged to share that information with law enforcement.