Missoula law enforcement braces for trouble ahead of inauguration

As the FBI warns of calls for armed protests in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., ahead of next week's presidential inauguration, Missoula law enforcement officials say they're ready to respond to potential trouble.
The Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff's Office have created a plan to "ensure a state of preparedness" in the event of any local unrest that may occur, according to a press release the Police Department sent Wednesday.
"During this time of uncertainty, the Missoula Police Department remains committed to enforcing state and local laws to keep the peace, and maintain the quality of life we are accustomed to in the Garden City," the press release stated.
Local law enforcement has not received any credible information regarding planned violence in Missoula, said Missoula Police public information officer Travis Welsh wrote in an email on Wednesday. However, Welsh said local officials are aware of the FBI warning ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, and are working with other law enforcement sources for credible information that may help the department plan.
Missoula Mayor John Engen also said earlier this week that Police Chief Jaeson White and Sheriff T.J. McDermott are working with state and federal authorities and peer cities around the state.
"We are seeing nothing credible to suggest that anything abhorrent will happen in Missoula, but we will be prepared for that," Engen said during a City Council meeting Monday. Engen also condemned those responsible for defacing a peace sign overlooking downtown Missoula with a swastika earlier this week, which volunteers promptly removed.
"Whoever engaged in that activity, there aren't many of you and you're never going to win," Engen said Monday. "So you hate all you want, we'll be here with love and Missoula will not be home to hatred, bigotry or violence."
Welsh said he could not share the details of any conversations or planning that has taken place but said the Police Department would become involved in situations that do not remain peaceful and that the department would respond appropriately to any credible threats to the city or public officials.
“We fully support the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Constitution of the State of Montana, that includes the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully assemble," the Police Department's press release stated. "However, we do not support violence and will enforce the law."
Anyone with information about potential violent organizing in Missoula is encouraged to share that information with law enforcement.
The University of Montana also said in a statement Wednesday that UM Police will issue a campus-wide safety alert if UM becomes aware of a potential threat to any UM student or employee. The University also asked that people alert UM of situations they observe or hear about that may pose a risk to the community. UMPD can be reached at 406-243-6131, 24 hours a day. Other reports of discrimination, bias or other incidents of identity-based harm should be made to UM’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Title IX, according to the statement.
On Monday, several Missoula City Council members also condemned last week's violent protests in Washington that resulted in the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Another Capitol Police officer who was on duty during the riot died by suicide this week.
Council member Stacie Anderson said the violent protests were a reminder that "our words have power," a statement echoed by Council members Gwen Jones and Julie Merritt.
"It matters when elected officials tell lies and support concepts that have no basis in fact," Merritt said. "There are consequences and that's what we saw on Wednesday – the consequences of people in positions of power irresponsibly using their words."
Merritt said she hopes to see the country move forward peacefully with "facts that we can all agree are real."
Jones added that she hopes the protest "imprints on all of us the value of truth" and fosters more respect for people in public service.
"It breaks my heart to have conversation after conversation with my kids trying to explain what is going on and that this is the world that they are inheriting," Jones said. "I hope it gets better."