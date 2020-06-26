Missoula law enforcement: Defunding won't help reform

The Sheriff's Office currently does not list policies online; nor does it regularly provide the public with use-of-force reports or complaint investigations, or specifically gather demographic data on the race or ethnicity of citizens involved in law enforcement encounters, including traffic stops or uses of force. However, McDermott said this week his office is developing an online publicly accessible policy manual and said his office will provide copies of specific policies upon request. Likewise, the department responds to specific requests for information.

Additionally, he said his office is reviewing options to capture "all of the relevant information regarding the use of force by a deputy and to make it more readily available to the public."

McDermott said his office has not specifically discussed the issue of an annual report but would be willing to provide similar information to that White mentioned. McDermott said his office shares a records management system with the Police Department and will work with them to determine the logistics of how they plan to extract the information, where it will be stored and how it will be disseminated.

“We are not at all opposed to the concept; we just need to work out the logistics for records management,” McDermott said in an email, adding that that information has been available to the public by request.