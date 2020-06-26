Missoula law enforcement: Defunding won't help reform

The heads of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and University of Montana Police said they're committed to greater transparency about their policies and use-of-force investigations and additional training for their officers, but cautioned budget constraints might make that difficult. The agency leaders discussed criminal justice policies on the heels of a public report from the Missoula Police Department earlier this month.
Calls for racial justice, police reform and seismic changes to confront discrimination have swept the nation since the killing of George Floyd set off some of most sustained protests the nation has seen in decades. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for around eight minutes despite Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe.
In Missoula, people protested for days on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn and elsewhere around town. Some, echoing a national movement, have asked elected officials for police department reforms — the so-called defunding of police and reallocation of money to support more community resources.
The Missoula County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council scheduled a virtual meeting for Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to discuss efforts to reform the local criminal justice system (see box).
In recent interviews with the Missoulian, both Sheriff TJ McDermott and UM Police Chief Marty Ludemann said their departments were open to greater transparency and additional training. And earlier this month, in the midst of the rallies for racial justice, Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White sat down with the Missoula City Council to share some efforts he has undertaken to improve operations, including a review of the department's use-of-force policy, in place before Floyd's death.
Even before Floyd's killing put the spotlight on law enforcement around the country, local authorities and elected leaders in Missoula County have been taking steps to reform the criminal justice system here. For example, the Missoula City-County Jail Diversion Master Plan, adopted in 2016, proposes changes to reduce the number of nonviolent offenders in the detention center and also calls for culturally appropriate services for Native Americans "throughout the City and County justice system."
However, the public's access to internal law enforcement policies in Missoula remains limited as does access to reports about responses.
White announced plans to create an annual report for the public that would include statistics on complaints and use-of-force allegations, and the department's calls for service, among other things. Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said the department currently collects statistics on many of those data points, as well as demographic data for traffic stops, but did not specify which of the data points mentioned by White are already collected, or if they are readily available and/or regularly reported to the public in any way.
Ludemann said his department works with UM to publish crime statistics and policy statements in an annual security report required by federal law and available online. UM Police Department's policies and procedures are not currently available online, but UM Police Lt. Brad Giffin said he would be open to working with their legal counsel to make them available. Additionally, complaints would need to be requested and reviewed by legal counsel.
The Sheriff's Office currently does not list policies online; nor does it regularly provide the public with use-of-force reports or complaint investigations, or specifically gather demographic data on the race or ethnicity of citizens involved in law enforcement encounters, including traffic stops or uses of force. However, McDermott said this week his office is developing an online publicly accessible policy manual and said his office will provide copies of specific policies upon request. Likewise, the department responds to specific requests for information.
Additionally, he said his office is reviewing options to capture "all of the relevant information regarding the use of force by a deputy and to make it more readily available to the public."
McDermott said his office has not specifically discussed the issue of an annual report but would be willing to provide similar information to that White mentioned. McDermott said his office shares a records management system with the Police Department and will work with them to determine the logistics of how they plan to extract the information, where it will be stored and how it will be disseminated.
“We are not at all opposed to the concept; we just need to work out the logistics for records management,” McDermott said in an email, adding that that information has been available to the public by request.
“Compiling and tracking this information in an annual report is a good idea and would only add to our desire and continued efforts to be transparent with the public.”
The Sheriff's Office does keep statistics on the total number of calls for service and arrests, which it provided to the Missoulian. McDermott said he would also like to keep track of the most common uses of force by a deputy that do not result in an injury or complaint.
The county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council also keeps an online jail data dashboard, which depicts several data points for the county's jail population. The statistics include arrests broken down by race, but do not include demographics on total calls for service, meaning there is no way for the public to tell what percentage of incidents and calls for service involving minorities resulted in arrests.
According to statistics the Sheriff's Office provided to the Missoulian, the department has made 191 arrests so far in 2020, with 22 of those arrests, or 11.5%, involving people identified as American Indian and Alaska Native; the same group makes up 3.7% of Missoula County's total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau 2018 American Community Survey. Black people account for five arrests in 2020, or 2.6%, according to the most recent census data; Blacks account for 0.9% of the county's population. In comparison, white people account for 158 of the arrests in 2020, or about 83%; white people make up nearly 95.2% of the county's population. (See sidebar for more demographic information.)
Currently, 17% of detention center inmates identify as Native American, according to a press release the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council sent Wednesday.
***
Both the Sheriff's Office and UM Police said demographic data on calls for service or incidents, including traffic stops or use of force, are collected in ways that could be compiled for review of police enforcement patterns.
"When the deputies radio at a traffic stop and they run a name, all that data is collected," McDermott said. "How easily accessible or how much time it would take to get that information is probably the biggest part, but it is collected."
McDermott said the Sheriff's Office has reviewed that data in the past but did not give an estimate of when the last review occurred. In an email, he said his office collects statistics on the department's use-of-force incidents, complaint investigations and calls for service, and that it reviews and analyzes data needed for operational purposes such as budgeting, grant applications and jail diversion. He said his office is in the process of coming up with a way to keep track of this information that will make it more readily available to the public.
UM's Giffin said the state-funded department does not currently compile demographic data on various incidents, but said that data could be pulled for review. However, UM uses a software called Maxient to keep track of students' behavior records that captures demographic data.
McDermott said "actual complaints regarding the use of excessive force are exceedingly low" in his office, but noted there are many different levels of use of force. The level of review for such incidents is defined by a matrix that is also used by the UM Police Department. Each incident is reviewed internally, and by a third party if necessary, according to the defined level of force used.
Deputies are required to document any use of force in an incident report, which is reviewed by their supervisor, in an effort to "create a culture of honest evaluation, informed training and meaningful supervision," McDermott said in an email.
The use-of-force reports are not regularly reported to the public because they are charging documents for criminal activity and are therefore subject to confidential criminal justice information requirements, according to the Sheriff's Office. However, McDermott said his office is considering adopting a supervisory report, which could possibly become public information.
A "Level 1" use of force, which may include verbal commands from an officer, wrist and/or leg restraints without injury, is subject to self-review and does not require written documentation. A "Level 3" use of force, which may include minor injuries, the use of a chemical agent or impact weapon, or firearm discharge, is subject to an internal review by division team of supervisors, whereas a "Level 4" use of force, which may include serious injury or death or an officer's use of a firearm, is subject to review by an executive panel.
The Missoula Police Department's Welsh said officers document their actions, including any uses of force, in incident reports. Those reports are reviewed by supervisors who then complete a separate use-of-force report. Welsh said that report is reviewed by a lieutenant, captain and then the chief’s office, but did not specify whether use-of-force incidents are reviewed by a third party. Welsh said no recent use-of-force incidents that have been investigated have been deemed excessive.
According to data provided to the Missoulian by the Sheriff's Office, the office has completed one Level 3 use-of-force review in 2020, six Level 3 reviews in 2019, and nine in 2018. The office has also completed one Level 2 use of force review in 2020, eight Level 2 reviews in 2019, and 17 in 2018.
The department did not deem an unjustified use of force in any of the recent cases, although McDermott said one investigation was not completed due to an officer leaving before the completion of the investigation.
An investigation by the Billings Gazette published in 2019 found that of the 39 fatal officer-involved shootings in Montana, the officers’ actions were found justified in every instance.
Giffin said he can't recall a Level 2 or Level 3 use of force in the almost six years he has been with the UM Police, but said the department does not usually confront the same levels of resistance that the city's Police Department or county Sheriff's Office does. Giffin also pointed to the department's safety priority policies, which mandate de-escalation as part of the use-of-force procedure. Chokeholds are also prohibited by UMPD and the Sheriff’s Office unless deadly force is authorized.
"Our officers also have a duty to render aid, so if force is used, there is a duty on their part to render aid to that person who is injured," Giffin said. "Many policies don't have that."
***
Residents also are calling for more training, but both the Sheriff's Office and UMPD also said more training would require more money at a time when law enforcement budgets are already under close scrutiny. Giffin said the department could improve with more hands-on education, specifically around use of force, but only with more funds.
"You can have somebody read a use-of-force procedure policy and test them on their knowledge of it, and that does nothing," Giffin said. "The test really comes in putting them under the stress and pressure of a simulated real event and measuring their performance based against that policy or procedure."
Currently, most of UM Police's trainings are online because of budgetary constraints, although Giffin said they are trying to find a way to do at least one annual in-service training day, which could include some use-of-force training.
Sheriff's Office deputies receive biannual ethics training, which involves discussions around values such as integrity, honesty and empathy, and deputies have also previously received training in a weeklong course that focuses on similar values. Capt. Dave Conway said deputies' biannual trainings often includes presentations by such groups such as the Native American Center at UM.
However, neither department said they have specific cultural diversity and implicit bias training, although other trainings may touch on those topics. Missoula County Sheriff's Detective Capt. Dave Conway said they are interested and looking for opportunities to expand on education for law enforcement.
In response to Floyd's death and other recent incidents of police brutality elsewhere in the country, some citizens have called for defunding the police, a term that means reallocating resources to social service agencies that can deal with some disturbances and minor offenses.
Missoula County's public safety budget is the largest taxpayer-funded budget in the county. Combined expenses from the Sheriff's Office and Detention Center increased by nearly $7 million, or 30%, since McDermott took office in 2015, though that came after a period of relatively flat funding and a growing population.
McDermott said he thinks completely defunding law enforcement is a "ludicrous idea," although he agreed there is "a need for social services and other resources that could assist law enforcement with their calls for service." Missoula County recently joined the City in committing up to $75,000 to match a state grant for which they are jointly applying to create a pilot mobile crisis response team, which would add on-call social workers to assist officers on calls for people with behavioral health needs.
UM's Ludemann also noted the need for increased community resources, but both Ludemann and McDermott said their budgets are already stretched thin.
"I think it's wrong to defund police, but the other side of that conversation is more money to resources that help us," Ludemann said. "The reality is to take from one group that's already underfunded to provide funding to another group that's already underfunded doesn't address anybody's problem."
