Missoula law enforcement participates in crisis intervention training

In the last year, nationwide protests have called for an increased review of policing and accountability for use of force.

Some of the skills program participants worked on include reflective listening, de-escalation tactics, emotional labeling and the importance of maintaining the same eye level as the person they are responding to.

The program also teaches an acronym: DBEAT, which stands for distance, backup, empathy, awareness and time, all important skills and factors to be aware of when responding to a crisis situation.

“We really want to reduce trauma wherever possible,” Williams said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People with lived experiences and their family members also participate in the training. By including this part of the community, responders can hear from people who have had firsthand interactions with law enforcement and listen to what went well in a situation and what maybe could have been done better, Williams said.

“We’re trying to improve the crisis response system in Missoula,” Williams added.

While CIT training addresses the law enforcement response, it also includes individuals who can provide community resources for people in crisis, like representatives from the Poverello Center.