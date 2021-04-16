Missoula law enforcement participates in crisis intervention training

A man stood on a ladder, hammering a cross into a wall while his building owner frantically yelled at him to stop.
Law enforcement and mental health professionals rushed to the scene, trying to navigate how to best respond to the incident.
Several minutes later, a response team was able to talk the man off the ladder and de-escalate the situation.
In an effort to train emergency responders and law enforcement how to effectively handle crisis situations, agencies across Missoula wrapped up a weeklong program with real-life role-play scenarios on Friday at Waypoint Church in Missoula.
The Crisis Intervention Team Academy teaches people how to effectively assist, assess and engage with people in crisis.
Theresa Williams works with the Missoula Fire Department and is the program’s manager.
“We want to make sure we are deflecting people experiencing mental illness from going into jail or going into the ER,” Williams said. “We want to make sure we’re using law enforcement strategically and not to every mental illness crisis call.”
Participating agencies included the Missoula Police Department, Missoula Fire Department, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Western Montana Mental Health Center, Missoula County Detention Facility, Partnership Health Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
In the last year, nationwide protests have called for an increased review of policing and accountability for use of force.
Some of the skills program participants worked on include reflective listening, de-escalation tactics, emotional labeling and the importance of maintaining the same eye level as the person they are responding to.
The program also teaches an acronym: DBEAT, which stands for distance, backup, empathy, awareness and time, all important skills and factors to be aware of when responding to a crisis situation.
“We really want to reduce trauma wherever possible,” Williams said.
People with lived experiences and their family members also participate in the training. By including this part of the community, responders can hear from people who have had firsthand interactions with law enforcement and listen to what went well in a situation and what maybe could have been done better, Williams said.
“We’re trying to improve the crisis response system in Missoula,” Williams added.
While CIT training addresses the law enforcement response, it also includes individuals who can provide community resources for people in crisis, like representatives from the Poverello Center.
Riley Jacobsen is a member of the Poverello Center’s Homeless Outreach Team and a first-year CIT participant. He works closely with law enforcement and other mental health professionals, so this training allowed him to build his skill set to better serve the community members he interacts with.
“It gets everyone on the same page,” Jacobsen said. “The skills that are taught here are incredibly useful and really well-rounded. I think by getting a bunch of service providers and law enforcement together, it builds those relationships between agencies and also gives us the skills so we can handle a situation effectively.”
After a week of intensive training, including in-person learning as well as online instruction, participants gather for a final day filled with role-playing crisis situations where they apply the skills they learned over the week.
These scenarios address different kinds of real-life situations law enforcement and community service professionals respond to, namely people experiencing mental health crises, substance abuse problems and neurodevelopmental disorders. Many scenarios incorporate multiple types of crises, Williams said.
Some of the actors who portray law enforcement officials or individuals in crisis used fake weapons to make the role plays more authentic.
Following the conclusion of each role play, participants debriefed with each other. They discussed what went well and what could have maybe gone better, and asked third-party observers if they would have been comfortable with how the situation was handled.
At the end of a scenario where Missoula Police Officer Jay Gillhouse acted as a responding law enforcement agent, he explained his thought process on interacting with the person having a crisis.
“So many of the people we have interactions with are in a state of crisis or they’re suffering from some form of mental illness,” Gillhouse said.
He stressed the importance of learning de-escalation tactics so that use of force can be avoided. Being able to identify what certain triggers may be for an individual can aid officers in de-escalation efforts and prevent the use of force.
After the full week of training and final day of role playing scenarios, participants graduated from the program. Completion of the course earns members a certification from CIT Montana.