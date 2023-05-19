In 1933, Prohibition Agent Paul A. Read was killed while arresting a moonshine peddler in Missoula. He was shot five times.

Read was one of 11 law enforcement agents honored at Missoula’s 23rd Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Thursday. Local officers and their families gathered at Rose Park on a smoke-filled Missoula evening to honor the handful of western Montana officers who died on duty, dating back to 1878.

“We gather this evening to remember those who ended their watch far too soon,” keynote speaker U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Stories of other officers killed on duty include 38-year-old Missoula County Undersheriff James Thompson, who died of heat exhaustion in 1878 during a lengthy horse chase. He rode a horse 60 miles into Flathead County in pursuit of a jail escapee.

“He thought he was responsible for that inmate escaping, which is why he was pursuing for 60 miles at 100-degree temperatures, after which he died due to heat exhaustion,” Laslovich said.

In 1931, Missoula Police Officer Alexander D. Ross was patrolling on Higgins Avenue when he noticed individuals leave a gas station without paying for gas. He went to the station, called for backup and the suspects returned to the scene. They shot Ross point-blank with a pistol.

“A civilian witnessed this, went over to Officer Ross, who was gravely wounded, and Officer Ross said to him, ‘Here son, take my gun, I’m through,’” Laslovich shared.

Other memorialized officers include Missoula County sheriff’s deputy Edmund Trudeau, police officer Donald E. Gregory, officer Stephen A. LePiane, deputy Allen L. Kimery, deputy Lyle Ward, deputy Lloyd J. Stringer, officer Robert J. Heinle and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Officer Roy Thompson.

“These 11 brave souls, in my view, represent the best of law enforcement and all of us,” Laslovich said.

Their names are listed on a stone memorial at Rose Park. Missoula police officers and sheriff’s deputies took turns walking around the memorial, saluting their fallen comrades and laying roses in honor.