Missoula law enforcement respond to robbery that leads to chase; suspect arrested

Missoula law enforcement responded to an armed robbery on Tuesday evening that led to a chase between Bonner and Clinton.

Missoula sheriff's deputies located the suspect vehicle at the Bonner Town Pump around 6:40 p.m. The suspect led deputies, Missoula police officers and Montana Highway Patrol on a chase along Highway 10 East, a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said.

The pursuit ended off of I-90 near the Turah exit when authorities disabled the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Missoula County Jail.

After the chase concluded, an unoccupied Missoula police car was struck by an oncoming train. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

