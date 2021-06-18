Missoula law firm launches program to support, give legal assistance to MMIP families

A local law firm has launched a no-cost legal advocacy and assistance fund for families impacted by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.
Kimberly Dudik and Associates announced the MMIP Legal Advocacy Program earlier this week. The goal of the program is to help Indigenous families when a loved one goes missing by providing them with accessible and reliable legal support.
Dudik’s firm has partnered with the Snowbird Fund, a charitable branch of the Montana Community Foundation that provides direct assistance to families conducting community searches for missing Indigenous people in Montana.
“The mission is to ensure that equal access to justice becomes a reality for all Indigenous families with missing family members,” said Kimberly Dudik, CEO and founding attorney of the firm. “This program works to eliminate barriers to the efficient and effective delivery of legal advocacy caused by lack of resources.”
The establishment of the fund comes from a recognized need for a central, accessible resource for families of MMIP cases. Across the board, Indigenous families have expressed frustration and confusion with navigating the legal process when a loved one goes missing, Dudik noted.
“Through my work as an attorney I saw one thing I could contribute is access to legal services to help people navigate the system and to ensure the laws are being followed, families are being kept informed and if there’s anything going on that’s not up to those standards that we can address them,” she added.
From listening sessions held by the Montana Department of Justice, Dudik heard families expressing frustration with maneuvering the barriers and understanding the reporting and investigative process.
“There is a lack of services, and that is a barrier to justice for families,” she added. “This is what we want to overcome.”
Montana has the fifth-highest rate of missing indigenous cases in the country, according to a 2017 Department of Justice study. Indigenous people comprise a disproportionate number of the state's missing persons, and are four times as likely to go missing, Dudik said.
Services covered under the umbrella of the program include legal representation by an attorney and legal advice relating to the missing person investigation, legal correspondence related to the investigations, help with records requests and aid in coordinating and collaborating with different entities and involved individuals.
The program assists with criminal and civil cases as well as investigations.
In some MMIP cases, law enforcement doesn’t give the same push as they do other cases, Dudik said. She hopes to make those cases more of a priority to expedite finding people.
Ivan MacDonald is an outreach coordinator with Snowbird and a Blackfeet Nation member. He has been working with MMIP families for years, and was part of getting this new fund off the ground.
He also is a relative of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, who went missing in 2017 from the Blackfeet Nation.
From his work in MMIP advocacy and activism, MacDonald said he found himself thinking about what was needed to directly support families.
“There are so many different facets you can work with to address the crisis. We asked what would help families and what their immediate needs are,” he said.
If MacDonald sees a missing person’s case, he’ll find out who to contact and reach out to offer support and resources. MacDonald has been in contact with the families of Leo Wagner and Arden Pepion, who both went missing from the Blackfeet Reservation in recent months.
“Now that there’s this centralized resource, it’s been great to be able to direct families there,” MacDonald said.
Helping families navigate the legal system, obtain records, file suits and find private investigators and local counsel are all things the fund can assist in accomplishing, MacDonald added.
The program is mainly aimed at families in Montana, but Dudik said if someone from out of state calls, her team will do what they can to get the family adequate help and pointed in the right direction. If someone from out of the area called, they would not be turned away.
“We want to make sure the families do not have to shoulder any burden. Hopefully we can find some people and bring them home,” Dudik said.
For more information and to receive assistance, email Dudik’s team at info@dudiklaw.com or call 406-545-2043.