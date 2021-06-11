Missoula law firm takes aim at public safety education, reform

The categories came from Dudik’s personal experience as an attorney. In her years of practice, Dudik said she has seen how gender violence impacts women and LGBTQ+ community members.

She developed the curriculum to show how laws impact these groups, she said.

“These are basic areas we can make some headway in,” she said. “Now is the time to do it.”

Federal and international laws are covered in the courses. State laws were intentionally left out to make the course accessible to everyone, Dudik said. There are additional opportunities outside of the course for specific state analysis.

Under the umbrella of six areas of public safety law, course participants will take part in 19 lessons.

In the child marriage section, participants will review international laws such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 16, which addresses marriage laws.

For the Consent to Sexual Contact portion, the course talks about what impacts someone’s ability to consent (such as age, developmental disability, and intoxication) as well as what legal protections federal law does or doesn’t provide for consent.