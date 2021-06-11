Missoula law firm takes aim at public safety education, reform

A Missoula-based law firm released an hourlong, online course earlier this week that aims to equip the public with knowledge about sex and hate crime laws with a goal to make communities safer.
The course, Safe Community Challenge Basics, takes a new approach to teaching about specific areas of law that impact public safety.
It was developed by Kimberly Dudik & Associates, which specializes in protecting citizens’ rights and advocating for policy reforms.
“This all grows from the work I’ve done in law and public policy,” said Kimberly Dudik, CEO and founding attorney of the firm.
During her years working as an attorney, Dudik said she hasn't seen enough being done to examine what public safety in Montana looks like for women and the LGBTQ+ community.
Even if someone is not directly impacted by these laws, knowing about them is in the interest of community safety as a whole, Dudik added.
The six areas of sex and hate crime laws covered in the course include child marriage, consent to sexual contact, discrimination and hate crimes, sexual assault kit testing, spousal rape and statute of limitations for sex crimes.
“These are the issues I really care about,” Dudik said. “They are not divisive. Public safety is for everyone.”
The categories came from Dudik’s personal experience as an attorney. In her years of practice, Dudik said she has seen how gender violence impacts women and LGBTQ+ community members.
She developed the curriculum to show how laws impact these groups, she said.
“These are basic areas we can make some headway in,” she said. “Now is the time to do it.”
Federal and international laws are covered in the courses. State laws were intentionally left out to make the course accessible to everyone, Dudik said. There are additional opportunities outside of the course for specific state analysis.
Under the umbrella of six areas of public safety law, course participants will take part in 19 lessons.
In the child marriage section, participants will review international laws such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 16, which addresses marriage laws.
For the Consent to Sexual Contact portion, the course talks about what impacts someone’s ability to consent (such as age, developmental disability, and intoxication) as well as what legal protections federal law does or doesn’t provide for consent.
The course also takes a look at data trends, such as how hate-motivated murders doubled nationally between 2018 and 2019, Dudik added.
In the long run, Dudik hopes a more comprehensive public understanding of sex and hate crime laws can yield policy change in Montana’s legislature and beyond.
During the state’s 2021 legislative session, Dudik’s firm pushed for policy reform. This included working with Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, on expanding Montana’s Good Samaritan law to protect sex workers from prosecution when they report sexual violence.
"We can all be involved in leading these safety reforms," Dudik said, "Now that the 2021 legislature has ended, it is the perfect time to start that work.”
The course costs $150 and is available online at the Safe Community Challenge Academy’s website at safe-community-challenge-academy.thinkific.com.