Missoula law professor nominated to 9th Circuit Court

UM Emblem

University of Montana main entrance

President Joe Biden has nominated University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone to a judgeship on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Johnstone is the Helen & David Mason Professor of Law and an affiliated professor of public administration at UM’s Blewett School of Law, where he has taught since 2011.

He is one of eight new federal judicial nominees announced on Thursday morning by the White House. 

This is Biden’s twenty-sixth round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his thirteenth slate of nominations in 2022, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 143. 

Johnstone is the second person with Montana background  in two years to be nominated to the federal Appeals Court bench. Lawrence Van Dyke of Bozeman was nominated to the 9th Circuit by President Donald Trump and confirmed to the seat in January 2020.

– This story will be updated.

