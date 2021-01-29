Missoula lawmaker seeks higher-density housing zoning statewide

"That process itself prevents people from making their own life better," he said. "Zoning practice can be used to stifle change and lock cities and towns into a vision that is irrelevant to the change that is happening."

He said his organization supported the bill.

Two representatives from the Associated Students at both the University of Montana and Montana State University said they supported the bill, adding it would increase affordable housing options for students on a budget.

Lobbyist SK Rossi, representing the City of Bozeman, said they oppose the bill's language.

"This is not an affordable housing bill," Rossi said. "It doesn't have any requirements for affordability in it. This bill would allow builders and developers to buy up homes for sale in older neighborhoods, knock them down and build condos and duplexes."

Rossi said while that may sound good, the result would probably be very expensive condos and duplexes in desirable neighborhoods.

Kelly Lynch, the deputy director and general counsel of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said that organization opposes the bill.

"This bill is not right for Montana," she said.