Missoula lawmaker seeks higher-density housing zoning statewide

Missoula Rep. Danny Tenenbaum has introduced a bill in the Montana Legislature that would allow for more multi-family construction in single-family home neighborhoods in the state's larger cities and towns.
In a hearing last week, House Bill 134 received support from the state's building industry association and college student groups, but was met with opposition by the state planning industry, the City of Bozeman and various lawmakers. Tenenbaum, a self-described democratic socialist, got support for the bill from Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-conservative political advocacy group founded by billionaires David and Charles Koch.
The bill would prohibit municipal governments in towns with a population of at least 5,000 residents from enacting zoning laws that would prohibit the development of duplexes on lots currently zoned for single-family homes.
For cities with a population of at least 50,000 residents, the bill would ban local governments from barring the construction of duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes on lots zoned for single-family homes. Tenenbaum, a Democrat, represents House District 95 and introduced the bill in the House Local Government committee last week.
"You may have noticed the cost of housing is rising across Montana," Tenenbaum said. "In many cases, the cost is rising so fast that it's effectively shutting people out of the places they grew up."
Abigail St. Lawrence said the Montana Building Industry Association supports the bill.
"This is a bill to address affordable housing without new taxes and new fees," St. Lawrence said. "This bill will actually result in homes Montanans can afford. Certain regulations are keeping people out of homes they should be in and driving up the cost of housing. This bill gets very targeted zoning out of the way. That stands in the way of affordable housing."
Tenenbaum said the goal is to remove a constraint that prevents high-density housing in many neighborhoods, thereby increasing the supply of housing stock. The bill would not affect county zoning laws, nor would it affect any towns with populations under 5,000 or neighborhoods with homeowners' associations. It also doesn't affect design standards or height restrictions.
The bill would also eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements in zoning laws for single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes.
"This bill would ensure that small-scale multi-family housing can be built throughout cities in Montana and make sure cities can't ban that type of housing from specific neighborhoods," Tenenbaum said. "It's important to do that because cities currently lack housing stock for people who are making at and around the median wage, like nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters."
Tenenbaum said that in places like Missoula, there isn't equitable distribution of density. So neighborhoods like the Northside and the Westside are absorbing all of the new higher-density housing, which increases traffic and displaces longtime residents on fixed incomes. Meanwhile, the single-family-zoned neighborhoods in Missoula don't have to deal with the influx in population because of what Tenenbaum calls "restrictive" zoning laws.
Tenenbaum pitched the bill as a way to allow people to build more housing without raising taxes. He said it would cause change to happen very slowly. Tenenbaum also told the Missoulian that single-family zoning is a remnant of racist policies in the U.S., when governments were trying to find ways to segregate neighborhoods by wealth.
Tenenbaum said his bill wouldn't create drastic, immediate change.
"It doesn't happen overnight," he said. "We're talking about changes happening over long periods of time, decades. You could come back to neighborhoods five years later and barely notice a difference."
David Herbst, the Montana state director for Americans for Prosperity, said current zoning laws are constraining housing supply.
"That process itself prevents people from making their own life better," he said. "Zoning practice can be used to stifle change and lock cities and towns into a vision that is irrelevant to the change that is happening."
He said his organization supported the bill.
Two representatives from the Associated Students at both the University of Montana and Montana State University said they supported the bill, adding it would increase affordable housing options for students on a budget.
Lobbyist SK Rossi, representing the City of Bozeman, said they oppose the bill's language.
"This is not an affordable housing bill," Rossi said. "It doesn't have any requirements for affordability in it. This bill would allow builders and developers to buy up homes for sale in older neighborhoods, knock them down and build condos and duplexes."
Rossi said while that may sound good, the result would probably be very expensive condos and duplexes in desirable neighborhoods.
Kelly Lynch, the deputy director and general counsel of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said that organization opposes the bill.
"This bill is not right for Montana," she said.
She noted that many neighborhoods were built with wastewater infrastructure to only accommodate the density they were zoned for, and upgrading underground infrastructure to accommodate increased density could cost millions. Lynch said that Oregon is the only state that has implemented a similar law.
"There is no data whatsoever that this approach works to provide affordable housing," she said. "From the slim data there is on up-zoning used locally, increased sales prices on units have been the only statistically significant outcome."
Tenenbaum responded to the infrastructure costs concerns by saying that urban sprawl, such as the sprawl happening in Missoula's Mullan Road area, also has high infrastructure costs.
Andrew Hagemeier of the Montana Association of Planners said they are opposed to the bill because it removes local control. He acknowledged that single-family zoning has prevented many communities from building the housing they need.
"But we believe these arguments are better served at the city council level," he said. "We support the efforts of local jurisdictions to have their own conversations. We do not believe that a state mandate that will rezone many Montana towns and cities is good policy."
To view the House Local Government committee discussion, visit online at http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00309/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210126/-1/40386.
To track the bill and view its next hearing, visit https://legiscan.com/MT/text/HB134/2021.