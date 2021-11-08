 Skip to main content
Missoula lawyer apologizes for 'shoot 'em' remark regarding school superintendents

Missoula lawyer Quentin Rhoades.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Missoula lawyer Quentin Rhoades issued an apology Monday regarding a comment he made suggesting people should “shoot” superintendents they do not agree with at a meeting at Crosspoint Church

In the Monday statement, Rhoades said that he became aware that the "thoughtless quip" may have caused some in the education community to feel unsafe. 

"To those, I apologize unreservedly. I do so whether they are school officials, educators, students, parents, trustees or members of the public. It was unkind and un-Christian," Rhoades said in the statement. 

He added that he apologizes for any harm caused to his firm or clients by his remark. Rhoades works with the firm Rhoades Siefert & Erickson

At the meeting last week, Missoula County Public Schools Trustee Mike Gehl called on Rhoades to stand up from his seat in the audience to recall a conversation they had at a similar meeting in late August. At that meeting, Rhoades recommended the group change the makeup of the school board in the the upcoming election and fire the superintendent. 

Instead of responding with his initial recommendation, Rhoades responded with "shoot 'em?" The exchange was captured in a video from the meeting shared on the Crosspoint Church's website

Following the meeting, Rhoades said the comment was made in jest and was received by the audience as such because the room broke out into laughter. 

Rhoades' remark has been condemned by MCPS as well as state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Arntzen was at the meeting as a speaker, but was not in the room at the time Rhoades' comment was made. 

