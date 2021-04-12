Missoula leaders hold Q&A on pandemic impacts, plans for future

"We're really in that mode of encouraging the widest spread of vaccination possible right now among our UM community," Bodnar said. "I get there are a lot of complexities involved with passports and requirements, but at this stage, our efforts frankly have been focused on getting people through those clinics."

Missoula's economic outlook was also discussed and Strohmaier pointed to tax increment funding as a critical tool looking forward, while Bodnar pointed to the university as a major driver of business in the city and the desire for flexibility in regards to what programs are offered.

Engen, meanwhile, hit on infrastructure and the high quality of life Missoula provides.

"There's tremendous bullishness for Missoula, both from folks who have been doing business here for a long time and folks who are looking at the community as a place to relocate," Engen said.

Bodnar was also asked about some of the complexities UM is facing in enrollment. He said that last fall, the American Council of Education found 13% fewer students were going from high school to college.

UM has suffered enrollment drops since 2011, though Bodnar said the school saw growth in some areas in 2020. He also mentioned UM would need to be adaptable and to learn from issues the school has faced.

"We are seeing good promise, but I think there's still a lot of uncertainty in the air," Bodnar said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

