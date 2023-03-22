City crews will add fall leaf collection to their spring gravel cleaning starting April 3.

An unseasonably early snowstorm and deep freeze last November stuck tons of leaves to the streets of Missoula just as the regular street-cleaning was getting underway. That left many curbsides buried under mounds of rock-hard litter all winter.

City maintenance crews will bring out heavy loaders to remove the leaves starting April 3, weather permitting. Street washing and sweeping trucks will follow to remove the winter's traction gravel.

The process will begin in neighborhoods north of the Clark Fork River, including the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek valleys, northside of downtown, Westside and Northside — Area 1. Next crews will move to Area 2 in central Missoula.

"People should be aware that street-sweeping more than likely won’t be immediately following leaf pickup like they do in fall," Missoula communications specialist Lori Hart said on Wednesday. "They will come by, but they will be delayed because it’s a lot slower process."

Residents are asked to rake or re-rake their leaves to the curb in the parking lane, but not into biking or driving lanes for pickup. Piles should be long and narrow. Sweep any rocks or sand into the street along with the leaves.

Sweeping occurs on even-addressed street sides during even days, and odd-addressed sides on odd days. In Special Sweeping Districts, parking is prohibited on both sides of the street between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For complete schedules and maps of sweeping activity, check the city's website at ci.missoula.mt.us/504/Leaf-Collection.

Residents who miss their neighborhood’s scheduled pickup time can call the Street Operations & Maintenance Division at 406-552-6360 to be placed on a list for another collection time, as weather permits and after all areas are completed.