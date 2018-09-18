Although the responses were somewhat nuanced, the 13 Missoula-area legislative candidates who gathered Tuesday night for a forum on health care generally had similar responses to most of the questions presented.
The panel discussion included five incumbents, including two Republicans and 11 Democrats, who answered questions posed by moderator Amy Coseo before an audience of about 25 people. The forum was sponsored by the Montana Primary Care Association, the Cancer Action Network, and AARP Montana.
“There are so many of us directly impacted by these issues as Montanans,” Coseo said. “The more we come together and have substantive discussions on these issues is wonderful.”
Candidates included incumbents Diane Sands, D-Senate District 49; Kimberly Dudik, D-House District 94; Willis Curdy, D-HD98; Shane Morigeau, D-HD95; and Marilynn Ryan, HD99. Republican Niki Sardot and Democrat Bryce Bennett, who are vying for HD50 took part, as did Democrats Katie Sullivan (seeking the HD89 seat), Marilyn Marler (HD90); Connie Keogh (HD90), Patrick Maloney, (HD97) and Thomas Winter (HD96). Republican Jim Sadler is challenging Curdy in House District 98.
All of the candidates said they support I-185, which would put a tax on tobacco products to expand eligibility of Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act in Montana, and they also were in favor of renewing the expanded Medicaid program. In addition, they voiced support for innovative solutions, like retailer incentives to provide discounts on fruits and vegetables for people using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP.
And they all somberly agreed that suicide has touched their lives in personal ways, during one of the more emotional moments in the two-hour forum. They talked about a sister, a former husband, other family members, friends and students who all had taken their own lives — and the need for more preventive programs.
“It takes a cultural change,” Bennett said. “Tough guys need to reach out for help. We need to make it more normal to reach out.”
Sullivan added that the stigma associated with suicide also needs to be set aside, and people have to talk about depression and mental health issues so they can get the treatment and care throughout Montana.
The candidates all also support keeping elderly Montanans in their homes as they age, noting that it’s less expensive than putting them in nursing homes.
“I want to see expanded opportunities like more tele-health and explore more mobile clinics for rural areas so they don’t have to travel miles to town for health care,” Dudik said. “We need more nurses, which means more money for education for nursing specialists.”
The candidates general agreed they would support a consistent funding for behavior health programs, either through an income tax for the wealthy or some other type of consistent method. But Sadler, the Republican candidate for HD98, warned against it becoming a sales tax question.
“While I support helping the behavioral health industry in Montana, I’m fearful of people saying they need more revenue, for that’s a dog whistle to end up with a sales tax and I’m absolutely opposed to that,” Sadler said.