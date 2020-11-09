Missoula library details changes, expanded services

Construction of the new $37.5 million Missoula Public Library is expected to be complete by the end of November, but the building will not be open to the public due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate, the library's Board of Trustees announced Monday.

"The prospect of reopening, and health department recommendations, will be revisited at each upcoming monthly Trustee meeting," said a news release from the Board of Trustees.

The five-level, 109,000-square-foot complex has been billed as a lively, art-infused space for children and teens and a civic institution for the community. One year ago, the library had planned to open in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the project. Monday, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported a record 106 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, with 173 total new cases from the weekend. Friday, the county saw a record number of hospitalizations at 44.

