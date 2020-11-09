Missoula library details changes, expanded services

Construction of the new $37.5 million Missoula Public Library is expected to be complete by the end of November, but the building will not be open to the public due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate, the library's Board of Trustees announced Monday.
"The prospect of reopening, and health department recommendations, will be revisited at each upcoming monthly Trustee meeting," said a news release from the Board of Trustees.
The five-level, 109,000-square-foot complex has been billed as a lively, art-infused space for children and teens and a civic institution for the community. One year ago, the library had planned to open in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the project. Monday, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported a record 106 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, with 173 total new cases from the weekend. Friday, the county saw a record number of hospitalizations at 44.
While in-house library visits are halted, the library is offering online or phone check-outs for curbside pick-up as well as other digital programs and resources. The library also made some changes to services Monday including curbside lending, which expanded from four days to six days a week, as well as reference assistance via phone or email Monday through Saturday.
Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to library users will be available through curbside lending, and the library is now the host of Axis 360, an app that allows card holders access to e-books and e-audiobooks.
In a partnership with spectrUM Discovery Center and Families First Learning Lab, kids activity kits are also available for pick up.
In an attempt to make information more equitable for Missoulians, the library also ended its overdue policy: "(A) fines-free policy change is effective immediately. It does not apply to lost or damaged items, or Interlibrary Loan late fees."
