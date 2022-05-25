Missoula library evacuated after knife incident

Missoula Police officers evacuated the Missoula Public Library for an hour and a half while they tried to arrest a belligerent man in a bathroom.
The incident started at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a reported trespasser at the library. The suspect had a history of inappropriate behavior and making threats, according to a Missoula Police release.
The suspect refused to comply with officer orders and waved a knife at them before barricading himself in a bathroom. Officers negotiated with him "before utilizing other police tactics," according to the release. They also ordered the library evacuated until after 3 p.m.
Officers were able to disarm the suspect and arrest him. No one was injured.