Missoula library evacuated after knife incident

Missoula Police officers evacuated the Missoula Public Library for an hour and a half while they tried to arrest a belligerent man in a bathroom.

The incident started at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a reported trespasser at the library. The suspect had a history of inappropriate behavior and making threats, according to a Missoula Police release.

The suspect refused to comply with officer orders and waved a knife at them before barricading himself in a bathroom. Officers negotiated with him "before utilizing other police tactics," according to the release. They also ordered the library evacuated until after 3 p.m.

Officers were able to disarm the suspect and arrest him. No one was injured.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.