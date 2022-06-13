Missoula library panel to discuss books as art

Director of Montana Museum of Art at the University of Montana, Rafael Chacón, will moderate a panel discussion about the field of artists' books on Wednesday, June 15. The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library.

"Books as Works of Art" will feature panelists Peter Koch, Russell Maret and Aaron Parrett. Koch is a Montana-based artist and publisher, printer and bibliophile. Maret is a leading book artist and Parrett is an English professor at the University of Providence and founder of Territorial Press in Helena.

From 4-5 p.m., a free public reception will welcome panelists in the Missoula Public Library Cooper Room A. Starting at 5 p.m., a video presentation on the making of a book will be shown. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end around 6:45 p.m.

For questions, contact Rafael Chacón at hrafael.chacon@umontana.edu or 406-243-2019.

