 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Missoula library panel to discuss books as art

  • 0

Director of Montana Museum of Art at the University of Montana, Rafael Chacón, will moderate a panel discussion about the field of artists' books on Wednesday, June 15. The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library. 

"Books as Works of Art" will feature panelists Peter Koch, Russell Maret and Aaron Parrett. Koch is a Montana-based artist and publisher, printer and bibliophile. Maret is a leading book artist and Parrett is an English professor at the University of Providence and founder of Territorial Press in Helena. 

From 4-5 p.m., a free public reception will welcome panelists in the Missoula Public Library Cooper Room A. Starting at 5 p.m., a video presentation on the making of a book will be shown. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end around 6:45 p.m.

For questions, contact Rafael Chacón at hrafael.chacon@umontana.edu or 406-243-2019. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian photographer takes graduation photos amid ruins of Cherniv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News