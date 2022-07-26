 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula Library voted best public library of the year

Missoula Public Library 02 (copy)

Karl Olson, the public relations manager for the Foundation for the Missoula Public Library, stands on the staircase in the new building shortly after the building opened to the public in 2021. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula Public Library was chosen as the “Public Library of 2022” at a world library event in Dublin.

The International Federation of Library Associations World Congress presented the award on Tuesday. It’s given to a newly designed library that’s excelled at combining sustainable and open architecture and incorporating learning technology, IT solutions, local culture and landscape.

The award is open to libraries all over the world. This year, Missoula bested libraries in Denmark, Latvia and Saudi Arabia.

“Missoula Public Library’s downtown flagship … is the first library in North America to win this prestigious award,” the press release states.

Missoula’s downtown location was created by the Minneapolis-based MSR Design and Montana’s A&E Design. It opened last July.

“Missoula Public Library has it all,” IFLA jury chair Jakob Guillois Lærkes said in the press release. “The building stands out for its beautiful architecture that pays homage to the surrounding landscape while offering a wealth of possibilities and serving as a meeting place for the community. It’s a library that you would relish having in your own local area. It’s a library built for the future.”

A cash prize of $5,000 accompanies the award, which the press release states the facility will use for its expansion of community engagement efforts.

Missoula Public Library Executive Director Slaven Lee said the award belongs to Missoula’s entire community.

“(It) is a reflection of the incredible investment Missoulians have made in library excellence and lifelong learning — a legacy that will be admired and enjoyed for generations to come,” she said.

