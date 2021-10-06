Missoula looks at hiring security for Poverello Center

City officials in Missoula are working with the Poverello Center homeless shelter to provide security and monitoring services.
“This new contract is emerging out of a collaborative effort between the City of Missoula and the Poverello Center to find a sustainable solution to a public health emergency related to urban camping,” said Emily Armstrong, the city’s Reaching Home manager.
For the initial phase of the plan, the city is looking at paying to have the shelter monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a security staff member.
The city is still in contract negotiations at this point, so nothing is final yet. But Armstrong said the security staff person’s role would be to monitor outside the Poverello Center, the adjacent public streets and sidewalks and other private property in the immediate vicinity as needed to ensure safe operations around the congregate shelter.
“Security staff will complete a variety of trainings including mental health first aid and de-escalation techniques,” she said in an email. “We hope to have security on site soon to support the Poverello Center staff in their daily operations and ensure a safe experience for residents.”
In September, Jenna Miller, an environmental health staff member at the Missoula City-County Health Department, sent a memo to the Poverello Center and city officials laying out public health risks stemming from a “recent significant increase in the number of people camping and congregating” outside the shelter on Cedar Street.
“There is inadequate solid waste management,” Miller wrote. “The accumulating solid waste is both a health risk and a safety/fire hazard. Garbage can attract insects, rodents, and other vectors, creating conditions that can easily spread infectious disease to those in and outside of the encampment."
Bacteria and viruses present in human waste can cause serious illnesses and are easily spread, she wrote.
“I understand that homelessness and urban camping are the manifestations of a larger, complex set of circumstances,” Miller wrote. “I also understand that requiring this current encampment to disperse is not a long-term elimination of the potential public health risks."
However, the size, density and current conditions at the encampment resulted in an unacceptable health risk to the campers, the social workers and law enforcement officers who interact with the campers, the business and property owners in the vicinity and to the community as a whole, she wrote.
In late September, the city removed the encampment and worked with the Poverello Center staff to find places to live for many of the residents.
Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center, said the homeless shelter has been giving its perspective to the city on the proposal for a security staffer.
“We support that idea, particularly around the main shelter there at the Poverello Center and also at the Johnson Street shelter, so staff can focus on serving clients within the shelter,” he said. “As a community, we don’t want to create more barriers to folks seeking shelter. We want to make sure it’s a value-added proposal for our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Details on whether the city will hire a security guard for the emergency winter shelter on Johnson Street, near Southgate Mall, are still being worked out.