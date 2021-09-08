Missoula looks at reopening Sleepy Inn as COVID cases rise

However, over the Labor Day weekend, county officials and mayor John Engen directed staff to figure out a way to reopen the motel, according to Merriam.

“There is an increasing need for noncongregate shelter for people who have nowhere to go,” she said.

When the shelter closed, the city laid off staff members who operated the facility along with security guards, Merriam said. One of the issues is trying to find workers to open it back up. The city and county also have to find a way to pay operational costs.

“We would also need to investigate how much it would cost to fix a plumbing issue we discovered,” she said. “We did not close it because of the plumbing issue. We discovered it when we closed it.”

The city had been planning on starting a redevelopment plan for the site at the corner of Russell Street and Broadway Avenue this fall, she said. The city purchased the motel with the longer-term goal of redeveloping the property, likely by selling it to a developer. The rise in COVID cases has changed priorities.

“Now we are looking into plumbing, staffing and security issues,” Merriam said. “And the money, because there is no more emergency declaration.”