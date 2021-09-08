Missoula looks at reopening Sleepy Inn as COVID cases rise

The city of Missoula is looking at ways to reopen the Sleepy Inn as a quarantine shelter once again as COVID cases surge.
The city purchased the Sleepy Inn in the spring of 2020 for $1.1 million in order to use the rooms for people who had nowhere else to stay while they were isolating. Hundreds of people used the facility until June 30 of 2021, when the city decided to close it down.
The building's design allows people to stay in their own rooms rather than congregating together, and food can be left on doorsteps throughout the day.
Ginny Merriam, communications director for the city, said COVID cases were dwindling at that time and there wasn’t as much need for the facility.
Also, Governor Greg Gianforte declared an end to the COVID-19 state of emergency that day, which meant the city was no longer eligible to receive reimbursement for operational costs from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, Merriam said.
“That’s how the city and the county paid for it all winter,” Merriam said. “It costs $35,000 to $50,000 a month to operate and there wasn’t a need to justify keeping it open and trying to find local funding.”
However, over the Labor Day weekend, county officials and mayor John Engen directed staff to figure out a way to reopen the motel, according to Merriam.
“There is an increasing need for noncongregate shelter for people who have nowhere to go,” she said.
When the shelter closed, the city laid off staff members who operated the facility along with security guards, Merriam said. One of the issues is trying to find workers to open it back up. The city and county also have to find a way to pay operational costs.
“We would also need to investigate how much it would cost to fix a plumbing issue we discovered,” she said. “We did not close it because of the plumbing issue. We discovered it when we closed it.”
The city had been planning on starting a redevelopment plan for the site at the corner of Russell Street and Broadway Avenue this fall, she said. The city purchased the motel with the longer-term goal of redeveloping the property, likely by selling it to a developer. The rise in COVID cases has changed priorities.
“Now we are looking into plumbing, staffing and security issues,” Merriam said. “And the money, because there is no more emergency declaration.”
Ginny couldn’t give an update on how the facility’s costs would be funded, but she said something should happen in the next few weeks.
“It should be quick, because we’re hearing from the health department that there is a need because of the sheer number of COVID cases,” Merriam said. “There’s bound to be people who need to quarantine somewhere.”
Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy for the Poverello Center, said there's been an increase in cases among people who interact with the homeless shelter.
"Like the rest of the community, we're experiencing a number of increasing cases among people experiencing homelessness," Jaeger said. "It's predictable with what's going on with the delta variant that that would happen."
The shelter is working closely with health care partners to get through the current uptick in cases, Jaeger said.
Right now, people who have the virus or people who are close contacts don't have anywhere to go if they don't have a house or apartment, he said.
"Folks don't have a place to isolate if they don't have a home," he said. "We're working with the city and county to address what people can do."
The community can help the shelter by getting vaccinated and wearing masks, Jaeger said.
"It's a really challenging time community-wide as we see COVID cases increase again," he said.
On Wednesday, Missoula County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 811 active cases, according to the local health department. There have been 110 deaths countywide.