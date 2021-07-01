Missoula looks to condemn anti-transgender bills with new ordinance

A Missoula ordinance condemning anti-transgender laws originating in the 2021 legislative session moved through city council's Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.
The ordinance, presented by councilor Gwen Jones and sponsored by Bryan von Lossberg and Jordan Hess, specifically references House Bills 112, 113 and 427.
House Bill 112, which bans transgender women from participating on interscholastic women's sports teams, passed, while House Bill 113, which dealt with medical care for transgender youth, did not.
House Bill 427 was a similar piece of legislation to HB 113 and was voted down in the state senate. All three bills were introduced by Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish.
The proposed ordinance states it finds the bills to be "ill-informed and damaging to Montana youth, their families and their community." The request to establish a hearing passed the committee 8-0 and a date for the hearing will be set on July 12. The hearing will likely be open from July 19 to July 26, after which council will vote on the ordinance.
"I was shocked these bills were brought. I don't think they should have ever been brought. I don't think they ever should have been debated and the school sports bill that ultimately passed and was signed by the governor should not be Montana law," Jones told committee. "I can't control the legislature but I sure as heck can, as a city councilor, bring what I think is the appropriate thing to do in Missoula."
All three bills drew significant criticism, both nationally and in Montana. Following his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed an executive order saying his administration would pursue enforcement in cases of discrimination based on gender identity.
Montana could be at risk of losing federal education funding, of which the state received $484 million last year.
The NCAA has also said it will not allow states with anti-transgender laws to host championship events. This means Montana and Montana State will not be allowed to host playoff football games. The Montana University System filed a lawsuit in May alleging state overreach of the Board of Regent's constitutional authority over HB 112 and other bills, including the campus carry law.
The proposed ordinance states the legislation "should never have been proposed, much less debated" and that Missoula City Council "desires to communicate to transgender youth they are valued members of this community."
Jones told the Missoulian local advocacy groups contributed to the process of drafting the ordinance. Several councilors commented in favor of the ordinance and said they will have more to say during discussion of it during city council sessions.
"The legislature has systematically marginalized a vulnerable youth population and to me, that is morally bankrupt at best," Hess told the committee.
The proposed ordinance also states Missoula will continue to enforce its non-discrimination ordinance and "strive to improve its efficacy and impact."
"I would say that this resolution is more a symbolic and a communication device," Jones said. "But the non-discrimination ordinance is the ordinance we have in place to truly effect change. That's under review and that is a process I anticipate we'll see in a few months."
