Missoula looks to drastically improve downtown river access points

Missoula’s river access infrastructure will be drastically improved over the next few years as city staff and local organizations work furiously behind the scenes on funding and planning.

The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department and the Missoula Downtown Foundation are working on an application for a $1.3 million federal Economic Development Administration grant for travel, tourism and outdoor recreation. Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the grant would be used to build out the Brennan’s Wave river access site next to Caras Park. Instead of having to pick their way down a steep embankment covered in boulders, Missoulians would find smaller steps and a wheelchair accessible pathway angling down to the river.

“It's the largest grant application we (the Downtown Missoula Partnership) have ever been a part of, and it has taken an enormous amount of time and energy,” explained Linda McCarthy, the organization’s executive director. “If we are successful at getting an award, then we can move forward with implementation of this portion of the North Riverside Parks and Trails Plan, most likely next year. It’s a big ‘if’!”

Proposed riverfront terrace at Caras Park A conceptual rendering of what the improvements to the Brennan's Wave area would look like if Missoula wins a big federal grant.

The upgrades would improve access to the water for people of all ages and abilities.

“It's particularly exciting because it allows for ADA access and will open up opportunities for many others who cannot navigate the current rock steps down to the water,” McCarthy said.

She said a team led by Ryan Applegate with the city’s parks department has been working on the application since last November. Caras Park is also currently in the midst of a major upgrade, but will be ready to host events this summer.

Morgan Valliant, the city’s ecosystems services superintendent, also said he’s hopeful that the grant will be awarded to Missoula. He said, as he understands it, the city needs to provide additional information, but has been told they’re not competing with anyone else for the money.

“I’m not counting it as a bird in hand yet,” he told the city’s open space advisory committee last week.

Valliant gave the committee a presentation on a large project to restore the riverbank throughout Missoula and add safe, authorized river access points.

Called the 2018 Open Space Bond Clark Fork River sustainable access and restoration capital improvement project, Valliant’s been working on it for over six years.

“One thing that we really saw was, after the removal of the Milltown Dam (in 2009) when Missoula really started to face the Clark Fork River, we realized we have a beautiful river that runs through our town and we can swim in it,” he said. “And we started seeing heavy, heavy access.”

A 2018 survey found that in the peak summer season, on any given day, an average of 50 people per hour floated under the Madison Street Bridge. The peak use was 170 people per hour.

“In total, we estimate about 18,000 people floated through downtown Missoula just in two months of the summer,” he said.

Everyone’s scrambling up the riverbank in random spots to get in and out, which leads to erosion, loss of water quality and the degradation of the riparian ecosystem.

“They all had to get out of the river,” he explained. “And our city built great trail systems, but river access points weren’t built. We saw a proliferation of user-created trails. We had 90 separate access points on just over a mile of riverbank.”

That means there was 600 linear feet of eroding riverbank.

“That’s three football fields of earth going into the river,” he said.

Now, the city’s embarking on a sustainable access project that also has a restoration component.

“We’ll be building around a dozen separate access points, and restoring or demolishing 80 or so unsustainable access points,” he said.

The project area includes specific sites along the north and south banks of the Clark Fork River for the 4-mile stretch of river in Missoula, between Riverside Park just west of Russell Street and Ben Hughes Park in East Missoula.

The initial project cost is about $250,000, and the city is about 90% done with designs. The money comes from the 2018 Open Space Bond.

Valliant said the first phase of construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

“We’re not going to build all at once,” he said. “But we’re redoing the entire downtown stretch of river. We have clear resource damage, so we’re doing a little bit of hardening and a whole lot of restoration.”

Eric Anderson, a member of the open space advisory committee, said he’s pleased to see the progress of the project.

Alexis Gibson, another member, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s very exciting to see it moving forward,” she said.

