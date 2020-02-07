Missoula Loyola speech, debate string ends at 36

One streak remained intact while another came to a screeching halt last weekend at state high school speech and debate meets.
Columbia Falls posted just one individual championship at the State Class A meet in Whitefish but still rolled to its 15th state title, while Corvallis notched its sixth state drama title in seven years.
Across the valley in Bigfork, Great Falls Central Catholic put an end to Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart’s 36-year run of Class B championships.
Flathead High of Kalispell came from behind in the final round to edge Bozeman and defending champion Glacier High in the State AA tournament in Bozeman.
State B-C in Bigfork: Loyola received individual titles from seniors Carolyn Kimball in informative speaking and Camden Dunham in humorous interpretation and rolled up nine more points than it did last year in winning its 36th State B championship in a row. But Great Falls Central, in its first year since moving up from Class C, was too much, outpointing the Missoula juggernaut 151-139 in the 50-school meet.
“It was one of those things, a tough moment, but the kids handled it very well, ” Loyola coach Paul Stergios said of the end of a state title string that began six U.S. presidencies ago in 1984. “Nobody was freaking out, or crying ‘What have we done?’ We did a lot of things right, but at the end of the day there was another team there that outscored us.”
Great Falls Central won both team debate finals, and followed up on its 2019 championship in the Class C ranks.
Three Forks, last year’s state runner-up to Loyola, took third place after handing Loyola its first divisional loss since 1992 a week earlier. Fourth-place Bigfork was led by the first-place showing of senior Maya Hartig in memorized public address.
Townsend took the Class B drama championship. Gardiner returned to the throne in the Class C ranks, topping teams in both speech and drama categories.
State A in Whitefish: Depth was the key for Columbia Falls coach Tara Norick’s speech and debate juggernaut, which has won every state A title since 2006. Senior Isaac Adams, in just his second year on the speech team, won dramatic interpretation and placed third in humorous interpretation.
Adams’ teammates made it to the finals in all 10 events. That was enough to hold off rival Whitefish 256-216.
You have free articles remaining.
The host Bulldogs had five champions. Junior Bethany Barnes and senior Grace Benkelman successfully defended state titles in informative speaking and memorized public address, respectively. Juniors Abigail Bowden and Danika Tintzman and senior Logan Mercer also claimed firsts in speech events.
Frenchtown was third in the team "sweeps." Senior Jasmine McClure was a repeat champion in Lincoln Douglas debate, and the Frenchtown team of junior Isabella Aaseng and senior Sophie Kolb took first in policy debate. Polson seniors Joseph McDonald and Davis Smith claimed the state title in public forum debate.
Corvallis contributed to the dominance of western Montana teams, rebounding under coaches Doug and Michelle McConnaha after Laurel snapped a five-year Blue Devils run of state drama championships last year. Corvallis, which lost by 12 points to Laurel in 2019, left no doubt this time, scoring 142 points to the 60 of both Sidney and Hamilton. Sidney was awarded second by tiebreaker, based on its first-place duo.
Senior River Gladwin led the way, taking the humorous solo championship and teaming with Aubree McGinnis for gold in humorous duo.
Hamilton junior Hayley Bender topped all competitors in dramatic solo.
State AA in Bozeman: Flathead trailed defending champion Glacier and Bozeman entering the finals, but parlayed first-place finishes in two of the three debate contests and five overall to outdistance its two perennial rivals.
Flathead, under coach Shannon O’Donnell, rolled up 168 points for its first state title since 2015. Bozeman was second with 153½ and Glacier third with 131.
The new champions got debate wins from sophomore Jillian Wynne and the team of senior Lucas Coulter and junior Braden Anderson. Seniors Scott O’Donnell and Jonah Love and junior Anna Christensen notched speech titles.
Glacier reaped firsts from sophomore Jane Trina, junior Asher Robinson and the team of Dresden Allred and Sierra Riley in duo interpretation.
Senior Collin Baker of fourth-place Missoula Sentinel took first place in legislative debate.
Speech, debate and drama are sanctioned Montana High School Association events. The MHSA collaborates with the Montana Forensic Educators Association on various forensic issues.
For full state meet results and other information go to mhsa.org/speech.