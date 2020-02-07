Missoula Loyola speech, debate string ends at 36

One streak remained intact while another came to a screeching halt last weekend at state high school speech and debate meets.

Columbia Falls posted just one individual championship at the State Class A meet in Whitefish but still rolled to its 15th state title, while Corvallis notched its sixth state drama title in seven years.

Across the valley in Bigfork, Great Falls Central Catholic put an end to Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart’s 36-year run of Class B championships.

Flathead High of Kalispell came from behind in the final round to edge Bozeman and defending champion Glacier High in the State AA tournament in Bozeman.

State B-C in Bigfork: Loyola received individual titles from seniors Carolyn Kimball in informative speaking and Camden Dunham in humorous interpretation and rolled up nine more points than it did last year in winning its 36th State B championship in a row. But Great Falls Central, in its first year since moving up from Class C, was too much, outpointing the Missoula juggernaut 151-139 in the 50-school meet.