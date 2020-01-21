Lucky's Market employees learned 7 a.m. Tuesday the Missoula grocery store at Southgate Mall would close in three weeks, according to an employee.
In December, the Kroger grocery store chain announced it was pulling its financial backing from Lucky's after reviewing Lucky's Market's portfolio, according to a story from the Orlando Sun Sentinel. Kroger's had been one of the store's main financial backers.
Tuesday, employee Shoni Llamas said she was disheartened by the announcement.
"I'm a little shocked. I have no idea what I'm going to do. Working here was like a family," said Llamas, who worked at the coffee bar.
Lucky's Market founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado. It opened in 2018 in Missoula with roughly 150 jobs.
The local store leader directed media requests to headquarters, but a Lucky's Market spokesperson was unavailable for comment Tuesday morning.
Friday, Southgate Mall owners announced JCPenney's also would close this spring.
This story will be updated.