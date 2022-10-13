Missoula machete chase suspect being held on $500K bail

A man accused of chasing people with a machete around downtown Missoula two weeks ago now faces a slew of felony charges.

Todd D. Deveny, 41, is charged with three counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of assault with a weapon, all felonies, according to an amended affidavit filed in Missoula County last week.

Court documents allege the incident started just after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30. Officers got reports that a man was threatening people with a machete and knife in downtown Missoula.

Three witnesses were gathered outside of a bar when a man they said was unknown to them approached with a machete in one hand and a knife in the other. Officers identified the suspect as Deveny.

One of the witnesses described Deveny as “extremely furious” and thought Deveny would attack him with his weapons, charging documents state. A chase ensued. The three ran from where they were standing with Deveny allegedly behind them, wielding a machete.

One of the three hid in a local business on West Broadway Street, charging documents state.

The third witness stated she recognized Deveny from a previous, brief encounter a few days prior. No one had hurt him at that time, but she said Deveny believed he was wronged by the group.

She also noted Deveny took a swing at one of her friends during the incident. She started to run and was followed by the suspect, whose attention was diverted when another witness drew Deveny’s focus away from her, charging documents allege.

At some point during the altercation a bystander, reportedly carrying a concealed weapon, noticed what was happening while he was in traffic, according to charging documents. The bystander recalled seeing a man being chased by another man with a machete, holding it above his head in a striking position.

The bystander saw the suspect come out of a local business on West Broadway. Charging documents allege Deveny then approached the bystander with the machete, also held over his head in a striking position.

“In response, (the bystander) stated he drew his concealed weapon and began to order the male to drop the machete to get on the ground,” charging documents read.

As he was trying to call 911, police arrived. The man said he has a concealed weapons permit out of Colorado and used to be in the military.

Officers took photos of items found in the street. This included a large machete, a handgun and multiple cellphones.

Deveny was arrested. An officer removed a knife that was clipped to Deveny’s pocket, as well as what appeared to be a machete sheath. When talking with police, Deveny claimed two of the involved witnesses had “beat him up today,” charging documents read. He also stated the bystander “pulled a gun on him.”

Deveny made statements to law enforcement saying he hunts people, and nodded toward one of the witnesses while he was talking. Detectives asked Deveny to explain more about the chase with the three witnesses — he replied with statements indicating his intention to kill them, charging documents allege.

In a second interview with detectives, Deveny said he had another interaction with two of the witnesses a few days earlier. When he was sleeping outside, he recalled being kicked multiple times, injuring his face. Missoula police responded to this incident, but their records didn’t show any citations being issued.

Deveny appeared in court last week, and is being held on a $500,000 bail at the Missoula jail. He hasn’t entered a plea to the charges yet. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Missoula County District Court.