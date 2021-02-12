Missoula maintains mask rule, but considers loosening others

With the lifting of a state mask mandate and infection numbers trending down, Missoula officials may soon relax some local pandemic restrictions.
But they do not recommend dropping the city-county mask mandate yet, Missoula COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a press conference on Friday.
“We still have vulnerable community members left to vaccinate and we still have transmission (of COVID-19 infections),” Farr said. “We do still intend to enforce the mask mandate in Missoula County.”
On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte rescinded the statewide mask mandate imposed by former Gov. Steve Bullock. Gianforte said his two requirements had been met — full vaccination of Montana’s most vulnerable residents and liability protection for businesses and facilities that make good-faith efforts at following pandemic guidelines.
As of Friday, 1,324 Montanans have died of COVID-19 and more than 97,000 state residents have been sickened. To date, 46,871 Montanans were fully immunized.
Gianforte’s order does not take away the ability for local governments or businesses and organizations to enact their own restrictions or mask policies. In Missoula, Clearwater Credit Union on Friday sent an advisory that it was still requiring masks to enter its lobbies — both in Missoula County, where the mask policy is enforced, and in Ravalli County, where it is not.
Gianforte’s move comes as the federal Centers for Disease Control issued a new advisory that wearing two masks significantly reduced the risk of transmitting new variants of the COVID-19 virus that have become more infectious. Recommendations to maintain social distancing and regularly wash hands remain in effect.
In Missoula, city, county and school officials all supported continuing with mask requirements. However, the local infection rate has dropped enough that Farr said some other pandemic rules might be loosened.
Missoula-area COVID infections have fallen below the dangerous threshold of 25 per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average for two weeks in a row. That figure stood at 17:100,000 on Friday.
Next Thursday, the Missoula City-County Health Department will take public comment on:
- Increasing group sizes for events to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors
- Removing capacity limits except as necessary to meet distancing requirements
- Removing some restrictions on businesses, including fitness facilities, pools, places of worship and assembly, personal care businesses, restaurants and bars
Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson said the school district would continue its emergency order requiring masks for all students, staff, employees and visitors in district buildings, buses and at school activities.
“That policy stays in effect regardless what phase we’re in,” Watson said during the press conference. “We’ve been reading national guidance for months about opening schools. All the guidance you read recommends the use of face coverings as the key mitigation strategy to reduce spread. The masks help keep our students and staff safe. Our own data continue to support the face-covering policy.”
Farr said a recent study of Kansas counties that did and didn’t maintain mask protocols showed those which didn’t support face coverings had significant increases in COVID infections. Another study in the January Journal of the American Medical Association found that 59% of infections come from someone who is not currently experiencing symptoms of their own infection.
Farr added that getting the local infection rate down to 17:100,000 made it much easier for health officers to control outbreaks and keep the community safe. But that didn’t indicate an end to the pandemic.
“We don’t know how long this is going to continue,” Farr said. “The vaccine is in short supply. Until we get a large majority vaccinated — until we get herd immunity and no longer see large amounts of the disease in the community — until that happens we continue with the mask mandate.”