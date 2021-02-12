Missoula maintains mask rule, but considers loosening others

“That policy stays in effect regardless what phase we’re in,” Watson said during the press conference. “We’ve been reading national guidance for months about opening schools. All the guidance you read recommends the use of face coverings as the key mitigation strategy to reduce spread. The masks help keep our students and staff safe. Our own data continue to support the face-covering policy.”

Farr said a recent study of Kansas counties that did and didn’t maintain mask protocols showed those which didn’t support face coverings had significant increases in COVID infections. Another study in the January Journal of the American Medical Association found that 59% of infections come from someone who is not currently experiencing symptoms of their own infection.

Farr added that getting the local infection rate down to 17:100,000 made it much easier for health officers to control outbreaks and keep the community safe. But that didn’t indicate an end to the pandemic.

“We don’t know how long this is going to continue,” Farr said. “The vaccine is in short supply. Until we get a large majority vaccinated — until we get herd immunity and no longer see large amounts of the disease in the community — until that happens we continue with the mask mandate.”

