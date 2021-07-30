Missoula man accused of assaulting neighbors

A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday.
Keith B. Dietz, 36, has been charged with three felonies — assault with a weapon, assault on a minor and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Missoula police responded to an assault early Thursday morning in an alley behind the 2000 block of Kensington Avenue. A man had called to report an altercation between his family and their neighbors, one of whom was Dietz, charging documents say.
The alleged victim’s wife said she and her family had been assaulted by their neighbors. They reported Dietz and his partner had attacked their 13-year-old son while the boy was riding his bike around the block.
When the man attempted to get Dietz off his son, he was repeatedly punched in the face by Dietz, charging documents said. Dietz then fetched a baseball bat and swung at the victim’s face, narrowly missing. The man told officers he believed Dietz was going to kill him.
After further struggle, Dietz and his partner eventually got in their car and left. Officers scanned the license plate and determined Dietz was the registered owner.
Following the incident, the 13-year-old boy told officers he had heard his family’s dog barking and went to investigate. The boy saw Dietz and his partner yelling at the dog to be quiet, and the boy approached them to tell them to leave the animal alone.
When the boy’s dad came out, he was attacked. The son tried to intervene but was punched in the face and pushed into a fence by Dietz, he said. The boy bit Dietz to free himself.
The man, his son and wife all had visible injuries when officers arrived.
At the initial appearance, prosecutors said the violent offenses against several other people alleged in this case pose a risk to the community. Bail was requested at $50,000.
Defense asked the court to consider this may have been a case involving justifiable use of force, and requested Dietz be released.
The court released Dietz on his own recognizance and ordered him to have no contact with the victims in the case. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.