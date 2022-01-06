Missoula man accused of attempting to sexually assault, threatening to kill woman

Missoula police arrested a man in the early morning hours of Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting, strangling and threatening to kill a woman.

Shane Allen Hobbs, 50, is charged with four felonies: tampering with a witness, assault with a weapon, intimidation and aggravated assault. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts, sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

On Dec. 20, officers responded to a call from the survivor reporting sexual and physical assault. The woman said she had been called to Hobbs’ house for a cleaning job. After she finished, Hobbs started talking about having sex with her, charging documents filed into Missoula County on Monday said.

She clearly said no to his advances and asked for payment for her work, which is when Hobbs became violent, documents said. He slammed her head into a wall and strangled her, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness. He also tried to undress her, and threw his body on top of hers on a couch.

When she regained consciousness, the woman thought Hobbs was going to rape and/or kill her. She was able to briefly escape Hobbs and call 911, which is when he retrieved a small handgun. He pointed it in the woman’s general direction, telling her if she said anything he would kill her. The survivor still got ahold of dispatch. Hobbs tucked the gun in his pants and left the house.

Photos the woman took after the assault showed significant injuries and bruising, documents said. She reported she had cleaned Hobbs’ house on multiple occasions previously and had noticed the same handgun Hobbs used during the attack.

Following an investigation, police obtained both arrest and search warrants for Hobbs earlier this week. They were served on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Threat assessment merited a response from the Missoula Police Department's tactical team, including a SWAT team, according to a news release. They responded to Hobbs' residence at 329 East Front Street. After establishing surveillance, law enforcement moved on Hobbs' house around 1:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody without incident and no injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the arrest.

Hobbs was booked into the Missoula County jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He has not made a court appearance yet.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

