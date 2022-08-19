Missoula man accused of grabbing teenager inappropriately at fair

A Missoula man is jailed on a $10,000 bail following accusations that he grabbed a 13-year-old girl’s rear end at the fair last weekend.

Frank M. Rodriguez, 48, is charged with one felony count of sexual assault involving a minor.

On Aug. 13, Missoula police were patrolling the Western Montana Fair when a 13-year-old approached them with multiple friends.

Missoula County charging documents state she was walking around the fairgrounds just after 10 p.m. when a man she knew, identified as Rodriguez, placed his hand on her right buttock as he walked past her.

Rodriguez turned, looked back at the girl and smiled before walking away, according to charging documents. The girl and her friend knew Rodriguez because he worked as an employee at their school.

A police detective reviewed surveillance footage from the time when the incident was suspected to have happened.

It showed Rodriguez walking north with his family through the parking lot in front of the Glacier Ice Rink. Detectives didn’t see footage of the alleged physical contact with the girl, but it does show Rodriguez walking past her, with him visibly turning toward her and looking in her direction as she described to police, charging documents state.

In an interview with First Step Resource Center, the girl reported Rodriguez’s behavior at school made her and other students uncomfortable, explaining he was known for being in people’s personal space and had a reputation for staring at students' buttocks.

In a Thursday interview with police, Rodriguez initially denied being at the fair. He didn’t remember anything from Saturday and denied touching anyone inappropriately at the fair, he told detectives.

He denied ever grabbing a woman’s rear on purpose before, but then disclosed that he “used to run around the fair and slap girls on the a--” but indicated he has since ceased that habit.

Law enforcement reviewed previous case reports and found Rodriguez was cited last year for misdemeanor sexual assault for grabbing a pregnant woman’s buttocks, according to charging documents.

A Missoula judge ordered Rodriguez to have no contact with the girl or any minors unless they’re immediate relatives. An arraignment date is set for Aug. 29 in Missoula County District Court.