Missoula man accused of pointing gun at bar patrons

A 24-year-old Missoula man is facing two felony charges stemming from allegations that he pointed a gun at people at a bar over the weekend.

Moses N. Manning is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, both felonies. He’s being held at the Missoula jail pending a $50,000 bail.

Missoula County charging documents state that on Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, multiple witnesses reported a man pointing a gun at them.

The first witness said that a man approached him behind a Ryman Street bar around 11:15 p.m. and asked if the witnesses could guess what was in his bag. The suspect reportedly told the witness he had a firearm and bullets.

At about 12:13 a.m., Missoula police were sent to a different Missoula bar, also on Ryman Street, after getting reports that a man was pointing a gun at people. One witness stated Manning pointed a gun at a woman because she bumped into him.

Manning followed the woman toward the bar’s exit when another woman pushed him, and he pulled a gun and pointed it at the second woman, charging documents allege.

Another man contacted officers and told them he was standing near a window close to the bar’s main entrance when he heard a “pop” noise, turned around and saw a man pointing a gun at him from the other side of the window. This was seen by multiple other witnesses, charging documents state.

Just before 2 a.m. officers found Manning’s car parked outside of the Missoula County Courthouse. They arrested Manning, who matched the physical description provided by witnesses in the alleged incidents.

Officers noticed a black handgun on the car’s floorboard. Manning told police he was in the bar with a gun and that people were throwing drinks on him, according to charging documents. He denied taking the firearm out inside the businesses, but said he took it out outside, but didn’t point it at anyone.

At Manning’s initial appearance on Tuesday, his public defender noted he has no criminal convictions.

Two weeks ago, a similar incident prompted a police response when a separate suspect allegedly pulled a gun, also at a bar on Ryman Street.

Manning’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Missoula County District Court.