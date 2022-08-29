Missoula man accused of pointing gun at two people held on $100K bond

A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun at the heads of two people during a fight late Saturday evening.

Thomas J. McCormick, 28, is facing two counts of felony assault with a weapon.

Missoula sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Iowa Avenue in East Missoula around 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man holding a handgun to the head of a woman, according to Missoula County charging documents. McCormick was identified, arrested on-scene and spoke with deputies.

Charging documents allege McCormick said the two were in an argument. McCormick was in possession of a handgun, pointed it against the woman’s head and said “do you just wanna die right now?”

A concerned neighbor came over. The neighbor told law enforcement he heard a disturbance and saw the woman being thrown out of the house. When the neighbor started walking the woman to a safe place, they saw the suspect return to the doorway with a handgun.

McCormick pointed the gun at the woman, then made threatening statements towards the neighbor and told him he was on private property, directing him to leave, court documents state. McCormick made statements indicating he could shoot the neighbor if he wanted to.

The neighbor walked away and reported hearing McCormick manipulate the gun. The neighbor said McCormick then put the barrel of the gun on the back of the neighbor’s head, according to charging documents.

McCormick put the gun away then chased the neighbor across the street where the two fought.

When she spoke with deputies, the woman said she was packing belongings when McCormick started yelling at her, telling her to leave. He suddenly had a handgun pressed against her head and kept it there until she was on her knees. She begged McCormick not to shoot her and indicated to law enforcement she believed she might die, charging documents state.

She disclosed McCormick had pointed guns at her on previous occasions.

McCormick explained the gun was loaded but without a bullet in the chamber when it was pointed at the woman. However, when it was pointed at the neighbor there was a bullet in the chamber, he reportedly disclosed to law enforcement.

Deputies got a search warrant for the house and located a 9 millimeter pistol and .22 rifle.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set a bond at $100,000. McCormick will enter a plea at his arraignment hearing on Sept. 12 in Missoula County District Court.

He is ordered to have no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, and is prohibited from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons.