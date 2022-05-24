Missoula man accused of raping woman

A Missoula man is being held on $25,000 bail after a woman accused him of raping her following a date last weekend.

Dylan A. Mendenhall, 29, faces one felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

Missoula police responded to a sexual assault report in downtown Missoula on Sunday. The caller said her daughter had been raped, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

The survivor contacted 911 and said she was out with Mendenhall on Saturday. They went to two bars in town and had drinks together. They then went back to his house.

At Mendenhall’s house, the survivor told officers he immediately started making sexual advances. The woman said “no” multiple times. Mendenhall apologized for making the woman feel uncomfortable, charging documents said.

The woman fell asleep. She woke up about half an hour later to Mendenhall raping her, court documents said. When she tried to push him off, Mendenhall pinned her down with his arm. She told officers she hit him in the face, which made him stop. She left his house.

In an interview with Missoula police detectives, Mendenhall confirmed the two were out together on Saturday. He said he had offered the survivor an Uber ride home, but she wanted to go to his house. Mendenhall said they were intimate, and when the woman indicated she didn't want to have sex anymore, he replied, "OK."

He said he stopped after the survivor told him she no longer wanted to have sex, but confirmed they had intercourse.

Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set Mendenhall's bail at $25,000 and ordered him to stay 1,500 feet away from the accuser. His next court date is June 6 in Missoula County District Court.

