Missoula man accused of sexually assaulting, threatening to kill woman

Missoula police arrested a man in the early morning hours of Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting, strangling and threatening to kill a woman.

Shane Allen Hobbs, 50, is charged with four felonies: tampering with a witness, assault with a weapon, intimidation and aggravated assault. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts, sexual assault and unlawful restraint, a news release from the Missoula Police Department said.

The survivor reported Hobbs sexually and physically assaulted her after she refused to have sex with him. He then grabbed a handgun and threatened to kill her when she was on the phone with 911. However, Hobbs left the house when he realized she talking with dispatch, the release said.

Following an investigation, police obtained both arrest and search warrants for Hobbs earlier this week. They were served on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Threat assessment merited a response from the Missoula Police Department's tactical team, including a SWAT team, the release said. They responded to Hobbs residence at 329 East Front Street. After establishing surveillance, law enforcement moved on Hobbs' house around 1:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody without incident and no injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the arrest.

Hobbs was booked into the Missoula County jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He has not made a court appearance yet.

