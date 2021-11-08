Missoula man accused of strangling family member

A Missoula man has been jailed on $25,000 bond after his arrest for allegedly strangling a family member over the weekend.

Kylend Christian Robert Rees, 32, is charged with one felony count of strangulation of a family member, first offense. He also appeared on one count of a third or subsequent offense of partner or family member assault, also a felony, and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest,

Missoula police were called to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning at a residence on Grandview Way in Missoula County.

The caller, a woman, could be heard by dispatch telling a man to "let go of me," "get away from me" and that "you are trying to kill me," according to charging documents.

The woman, a family member of Rees, answered the door when officers arrived and indicated she was the 911 caller. Police noticed she was obviously distressed, could barely speak and was breathing rapidly.

The woman had been with Rees at her house when he started fighting with another man, she told officers. She was able to get the other individual off the property, but Rees remained and "lost it," the documents said. He allegedly began hitting her in the head, put his hand on her neck and began to "choke" her, the woman reported. At this point, Rees was on top of her and she lost consciousness.

Officers observed raised red abrasions on the woman's neck and other signs of physical trauma.

Rees did not come to the door when police tried to contact him, the documents said. Eventually they located him and Rees refused attempts to be handcuffed by not removing his hands from under his body and pretending to be sleeping.

He has been convicted on at least two prior occasions under Montana's Partner or Family Assault statute, the documents said.

State prosecution asked for $100,000 bail at Rees' initial appearance Monday in Missoula County Justice Court, saying he poses a danger to the community and is on probation for another partner or family member assault charge. He was given a $25,000 bond, as well as an additional $25,000 bond for an parole violation, for a total of $50,000.

Rees' arraignment was set for 9 .m. Nov. 22.

There have been several strangulation cases charged in Missoula County in recent weeks. Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

