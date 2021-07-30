Missoula man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old girl for sex

A Missoula man's bail was set at $10,000 for allegedly sending sexually suggestive messages to and trying to meet up with a young teen girl.

Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.

In early June, officials set up a fake social media account impersonating a 13-year-old girl across a few online platforms.

The account started receiving messages June 3 from another account determined to be Broxterman, according to charging documents. Messages were exchanged for almost two months, until Wednesday. Agents operating the fake account repeatedly told Broxterman the girl’s age.

After receiving a picture of the girl, Broxterman persisted in asking about her sexual history and stated how attractive he found her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Broxterman asked several times to meet up for sex, encouraging her to sneak out of her house. He made plans to meet in person Wednesday somewhere in Missoula County to engage in sexual activity, the charging documents said. He acknowledged he would go to prison if the two had sex.

Officials arrested Broxterman at the intended meeting location Wednesday.