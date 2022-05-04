Missoula man acquitted in October road rage incident

A Missoula man will serve no additional time after a jury cleared him of criminal charges stemming from a road rage incident last fall.

Cody S. Johnson, 31, was charged with four felonies: assault with a weapon and three counts of criminal endangerment. He was found not guilty of all four counts in a Missoula District Court three-day trial that wrapped up on April 22.

Johnson spent seven months in jail. He was released from custody at the conclusion of the trial.

Public defender Will Managhan pointed to a lackluster investigation by law enforcement as being vital in proving Johnson's innocence in the trial process. Initial reports given by police initially painted Johnson as the aggressor, but evidence pointed to the contrary, he said.

Missoula County District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps III presided over the trial. Missoula Chief Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings prosecuted the case.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Missoula dispatch received seven separate calls reporting gunfire in the Northside neighborhood at the 1700 block of Cooley Street. Officers met with a woman, Mercedes Green, who told law enforcement she was driving eastbound on Mullan Road when a silver passenger car pulled out in front of her. The car slammed on its brakes, nearly causing a collision, according to charging documents.

The vehicle, determined later by authorities to be registered to Johnson, eventually let Green pass but then proceeded to follow her home. When Green got back to her house, charging documents allege that Johnson retrieved a gun and fired three times out of his window at Green’s mother and other people standing in the roadway, then drove away.

Johnson was initially charged with attempted homicide, but that was modified to the assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment charges.

Video footage shows the complainants, who Johnson didn't know, start closely following him, laying on the horn and yelling profanities, Managhan explained.

"It's apparent that it's not Cody Johnson doing the road rage, it's these complaining witnesses," Managhan continued.

Johnson was leaving his office around 10 p.m. on Mullan Road near Missoula Bone & Joint and was traveling home when the conflict started, Managhan said. He lives a block or two from where the incident occurred.

The parties eventually ended up in the trailer court where the shots were fired. Video surveillance obtained through a neighbor shows a roar of profanities being flung at Johnson by the complainants in the case, and Johnson audibly saying "don't assault me" and asking the others to back up, Managhan said.

Johnson was at a stop sign and telling them to back away, which prompted him to fire shots into the ground. Through slowed-down footage and still images, Managhan's investigator identified Johnson was clearly shooting at the ground, Managhan said.

Whether or not Johnson made the right decision in firing shots wasn't the question, Managhan said. Instead, it was whether his actions were criminal. His defense raised justifiable use of force arguments.

"(Johnson) fired three warning shots into the ground, he never shot at them," he said, adding the detectives tasked with investigating the case didn't adequately slow down and review the footage.

