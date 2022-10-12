Missoula man admits to fentanyl trafficking

A Missoula man admitted to trafficking fentanyl after authorities responded to an overdose death in the county earlier this year.

Jacob E. Odman, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 18, deputies responded to a house in Missoula County for an overdose death. They found a man dead.

The press release stated the man’s father said his son left the previous evening around 7:30 p.m., came back at about 9 p.m. and subsequently went to bed. The following morning, the man found his son unresponsive.

He found a small, blue pill inscribed with “M30." It came back positive for fentanyl in a lab test. A toxicology report found the man had fentanyl and fentanyl metabolite in his system when he died, according to the release.

Investigators found the man had an incoming call on his cellphone from Odman just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Officers went to the suspect's house, and Odman confirmed the man who died, along with a second man, had come to his residence.

Law enforcement found four bottles containing roughly 409 blue pills labeled “M30.” Labs determined they contained fentanyl.

The press release stated the second man confirmed being at Odman’s residence with the first man who lost his life. Odman reportedly disclosed to him on Feb. 21 that he gave the first man pills the night before he died.

A few days prior to the incident, Idaho law enforcement stopped a car allegedly containing 300 fentanyl pills. The suspect reportedly bought pills in Spokane, Washington, and brought them back to Montana.

“The investigation determined that Odman and the individual were texting regularly during the Feb. 14 trip and that Odman advised he would pay the individual for a product and requested updates on his travel,” the press release stated.

Odman’s sentencing was set for Feb. 2, 2023. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release, the release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.