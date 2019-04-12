A Missoula man is being held on $25,000 bail after prosecutors filed charges alleging he raped a 12-year-old girl in 2014.
Nicholas Alvarado Deroche, now 27, is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent. He was booked into Missoula County Detention Facility Thursday.
According to charging documents, authorities first learned of the case in 2016, when the girl disclosed the allegations during a therapy session. She later told police she and her sister, during spring break of her sixth-grade year, would spend time at Deroche's house, where he provided them with beer and marijuana.
She described two instances to authorities in which Deroches allegedly raped her in his bathroom. He was 22 at the time, living with his two children, according to court documents. Prosecutors say two other girls associated with the accuser confirmed seeing Deroche and the girl together around the 2014 incidents.
If convicted, Deroches could be sentenced to 100 years in state prison.