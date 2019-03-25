A Missoula man has been arrested and charged with felony arson for the second time in two months.
Thomas Edward Smith, 62, was booked into the Missoula County jail on Saturday for allegedly setting fire in a trailer where he was a guest.
Early that morning, Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a structure fire in the Blue Mountain Trailer Park, according to court documents. A resident told deputies a male guest at the residence had flipped over a couch and started a fire. The man, later identified as Smith, also admitted he had been recently released from jail for burning a cabin down, according to court documents.
After that incident, as well as the most recent one, Smith grinned widely in his mugshot.
After the fire was out, Smith allegedly waved down a deputy arriving on the scene. Smith allegedly said he was upset because he was accused of starting the fire but also admitted to starting the fire to “keep warm,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The deputies observed the living room carpet was burnt, along with a small table, couch and large mirror.
Smith allegedly admitted he started the fire with a candle and some pages torn out of a magazine.
He is being held on $50,000 bail for the felony charge, and is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday.
Smith was arrested on Feb. 1 for felony arson after allegedly setting fire to a vacant log cabin near Buckhouse Bridge that had turned into a haven for squatters. The status of that case was unclear from court documents.