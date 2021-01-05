Missoula man arrested on homicide charges

Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man on deliberate homicide charges Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula resident Colton Merritt was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. About four hours earlier, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a homicide on Bailey Street.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in the case as 57-year-old Daniel L. Merritt, also of Missoula.

Missoula Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings said the two men are related, but the investigation into the case is ongoing and he could not provide more details at this time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.